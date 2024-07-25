Results corner: Ashok Leyland, AU Small Finance Bank, AAVAS Financiers, Adani Energy Solutions, Adani Green Energy, Canara Bank,Chalet Hotels, Chennai Petroleum Corporation, Cyient, DLF, Glenmark Life Sciences, Go Digit General Insurance, Home First Finance Company India, Jupiter Wagons, Jyothy Labs, Laurus Labs, Mahanagar Gas, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Mphasis, Nestle India, PNB Housing Finance, Praj Industries, Tech Mahindra, United Breweries, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, and UTI Asset Management Company.

RBL Bank: Market buzz is that Baring Private Equity Asia, through its vehicle Maple II B.V., is likely to sell its RBL Bank through block deals. The sale is expected to take place at a floor price of Rs 226.

Rail Vikas Nigam has received a Letter of Acceptance from SER HQ-Electrical/South Eastern Railway for a project worth Rs 191.53 crore. The project involves the design, supply, erection, testing, and commissioning of a 132 KV traction substation, sectioning posts (SPs), and sub-sectioning posts (SSPs) in a 2x25KV system on the Rajkhaswan-Nayagarh-Bolani section of the Chakradharpur division of South Eastern Railway.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has received a warning letter from the US drug regulator for its Dadra facility on June 19. The company stated that there is no impact on its financial, operational, or other activities and it will cooperate with the US FDA and take all necessary steps to resolve the outstanding issues.

The board of Dish TV India has approved to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore through equity shares or bonds, in one or more tranches. Additionally, the board approved the incorporation of a subsidiary in India to manage the distribution of products and services via a robust digital platform.

Dr Reddy’s Lab informed the exchanges that it has transferred 49% of its equity share capital in the joint venture with Nestlé Health Science to Nestlé India. Following the transfer, Dr. Reddy’s Labs now holds 51 per cent of the joint venture’s share capital, while Nestlé India holds 49 per cent.

CG Power and Industrial Solutions, an engineering firm that is part of the Murugappa Group, has proposed to acquire a 55 per cent stake in G G Tronics Pvt Ltd, a Bengaluru-based company specialising in the design, manufacture, supply and installation of electronic safety embedded signalling systems for the railway transportation segment. This all-cash deal is valued at ₹319.38 crore.

