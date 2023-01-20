Canadian business jet manufacturer, Bombardier selected TCS as its strategic IT partner, to accelerate its digital transformation & drive innovation.

Union Bank of India today entered partnership with Tata Hitachi Construction Machinery Company Private Limited for extending Equipment Finance to the Customers of Tata Hitachi. Under the tie-up, Union Bank of India and Tata Hitachi have mutually agreed to pool their resources together and be associated with each other for mutual benefits. The wider reach of the Bank will help both Union Bank of India and Tata Hitachi to extend the best offering to the buyers of Tata Hitachi across the country and to increase the Bank’s portfolio under Equipment Finance.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries said it has inked a pact to acquire the US-based Concert Pharmaceuticals in a $576 million (around ₹4,688 crore) deal. The companies have executed a definitive agreement under which Sun Pharma will acquire all outstanding shares of Concert through a tender offer for an upfront payment of $8 per share of common stock in cash, or $576 million in equity value, the Mumbai-based drug major said in a regulatory filing.

Vedanta Ltd. will sell its international zinc operations to unit Hindustan Zinc Ltd. for $2.98 billion in cash to help consolidate the businesses and pare debt for ultimate parent, Vedanta Resources Ltd. Hindustan Zinc will buy the assets of THL Zinc Ltd. Mauritius in a phased manner from its parent in 18 months, subject to regulatory approvals. The operations of THL include Black Mountain Mining (Pty) Ltd in South Africa and Skorpion Zinc (Pty) Ltd. in Namibia.

The board of 360 ONE WAM Limited (Formerly IIFL Wealth Management Ltd) has approved the sub-division of each existing equity share of face value of ₹2 into two shares of face value of ₹1 each. The board also approved issue of 1:1 bonus issue and these decisions are subject to shareholders approvals, it said.

The Board of Directors of Equitas Holdings Limited has fixed February 03, 2023 as the ‘Record Date’ and ‘Book Closure Date’ for determining the shareholders to whom the fully paid equity shares of Equitas Small Finance Bank Limited would be issued and allotted as per the approved share exchange ratio envisaged in the scheme.

Choice Consultancy Services Private Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Choice International Limited, a diversified conglomerate has recently won contracts worth ₹60 crore to provide support for various rural water supply schemes under Jal Jeevan Mission. The scope of work for the contracts have been awarded to Maharashtra for Project Management Consultancy Services. The estimated total project cost will be ₹4,800 crore and is expected to generate ₹60 crore consultancy fee for Choice Group to be executed over 2 years.

The Ruby MIlls has entered into an agreement with Hines, the global real estate investment, development, and property manager, for Asset upgradation, Management and Marketing. In 2019, the Ruby, located on the Senapati Bapat Marg in Mumbai CBD became one of the most significant developments to transit to the current Development Control Regulations- DCPR 2034 and received a renewed Occupation Certificate (OC) last year.

Results Calendar: Aether Industries, Aksh Optifibre, Alphalogic Techsys, Atul, Bandhan Bank, Bombay Wires, Coforge, CCL International, DCM Shriram, Fedders Electric, GG Auto, Heritage Foods,HDFC Life Insurance Company, Indian Energy Exchange, Indxtra, JSW Energy, JSW Steel, Kabra Extrusions, Key Corp, LKP FInance, LTIMindtree, Lloyds Metals, Mishtaan Foods, Nakoda Group, NELCO, Petronet LNG, Ramkrishna Forgings, RBL Bank, Reliance Industries, Reliance Industrial Infra, Saregama, Shakti Pumps, Shiva Cements, Simplex Mills, Tanla Platforms Urja Global and Union Bank of India.

