Stocks that will see action on July 7, 2022

TVS Motor Company forayed into the premium lifestyle segment with the launch of 225-cc bike Ronin priced at ₹1.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The bike comes in three trims tagged at ₹1.49 lakh, ₹1.56 lakh and ₹1.69 lakh, respectively. It plans to sell around one lakh units of the model in the current financial year.

Reliance Industries' retail arm Reliance Retail has announced its long-term partnership with Gap and plans to bring back the iconic American fashion brand to India. Through a long-term franchise agreement, Reliance Retail has become the official retailer for Gap across all channels in India, said a joint statement. Earlier, Gap Inc had a franchise business relationship with Arvind Fashions Ltd, a company from the Lalbhai group. It was mutually terminated in September 2020 due to circumstances after the outbreak of Covid pandemic.

The board of state-owned Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) on Wednesday approved two proposals to raise up to Rs 11,000 crore through the issuance of bonds and term loans. The proposals to raise ₹11,000 crore have been approved in a meeting of the board of directors on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, a BSE filing said.

State-owned power giant NTPC arm NTPC RE Ltd (NREL) and Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd (GACL) have inked a pact to collaborate for renewable energy and synthesising green chemicals. To realise green energy and green hydrogen objectives and the government of India's efforts towards carbon-neutrality economy, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between NTPC RE Ltd and Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd (GACL) on July 6 at New Delhi.

City Union Bank on Wednesday said it will raise ₹500 crore from qualified institutional players. The private sector lender said that its annual general meeting (AGM) is scheduled to be held on August 18, and it will seek shareholders approval for the capital raise plan.

IndusInd Bank has announced a strategic partnership with MoEngage, the insights-led customer engagement platform to deliver a differentiated digital experience across multiple customer journeys. Induslnd Bank will leverage MoEngage's technology platform to deliver 'Gen Z' digital banking experience to its customers

Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd (STFC) has has received approval from its equity shareholders and creditors for its merger with Shriram City Union Finance (SCUF). Chennai-based diversified financial services company Shriram Group, in December last year, announced the merger of Shriram Capital Ltd (SCL) and Shriram City Union Finance Ltd (SCUF) with Shriram Transport Finance Ltd (STFC).

Goldstone Technologies has acquired Equitas Technologies, which operates logistic aggregator platform Wow trucks, for ₹8 crore in an all-cash deal. Goldstone has acquired 100 per cent of the existing equity capital of Equitas Technologies (ETPL) comprising 2.5 crore shares. "

Deep Industries has received Letter of Awards from ONGC, for charter hiring of 1000 HP mobile drilling rigs for Ahmedabad asset for a period of 3 years. The total estimated value of the awards is $19.02 million or ₹150.24 crore.

East West Holdings has entered into share purchase agreement (SPA) with Unique Airfreight Express And Logistics Private Limited for acquiring 37.5 per cent stake in latter for Rs 4 crore. The remaining 62.5 per cent stake will be acquired within one year.

Veljan Denson, formerly Dension Hydraulics, has signed share purchase agreement to acquire 100 per cent shareholding in Adan Holdings, for 1.4 million euros. Adan Holdings holds stake in hydraulics and engineering companies in UK. The acquisition will be completed by August 2022.