Adani Defence Systems and Technologies, a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire 50 per cent stake in General Aeronautics, which is an agri-solution provider. Adani Defence Systems shall leverage its military drone and artificial intelligence capabilities and work with General Aeronautics for providing solutions for the agriculture sector. It provides robotic drones and drone-based solutions for crop protection services, crop health, precision-farming and yield monitoring using artificial intelligence and analytics for the agricultural sector.

Diversified entity ITC on Saturday said it acquired a 10.07 per cent stake in Blupin Technologies Pvt Ltd, the company behind direct-to-consumer (D2C) brand, Mylo. The FMCG major in April had announced the acquisition of a 10.07 per cent stake in Blupin Technologies Pvt Ltd, for up to ₹39.34 crore.

United Spirits said it will sell about 32 mass-priced brands, including Haywards, Old Tavern, White-Mischief, Honey Bee, Green Label and Romanov to Singapore-headquartered Inbrew for ₹820 crore. The deal includes the entire business of these brands such as related contracts, permits, intellectual property rights, associated employees, and a manufacturing facility. In addition, USL and Inbrew have also entered into a five-year franchise arrangement for 11 other brands.

JK Tyre and Industries has planned a capital expenditure of ₹1,100 crore till next financial year. The tyre maker plans to invest in capacity expansion as well as regular maintenance of the existing infrastructure.

Adani Green Energy Ltd arm Adani Hybrid Energy Jaisalmer One Limited has commissioned a 390 MW wind-solar hybrid power plant at Jaisalmer in Rajasthan. This is the first ever wind and solar hybrid power generation plant in India, a company statement said.

Solar module maker Waaree Energies on Friday said it has received the National Company Law Tribunal's approval to acquire Indosolar Ltd.

Meghmani Finechem Ltd (MFL) has said it has inked pacts with Renew Green Energy Solutions for setting up a wind-solar hybrid power project in Gujarat. The collaboration marks the entry of MFL into the renewable energy space and highlights its measures for the promotion of green energy and reducing carbon footprint, a company statement said

Welspun Corp will acquire 26 per cent stake in a proposed SPV for implementation of a renewable energy project in Gujarat. It will also acquire 19 per cent stake in Welspun Transformation Services.

