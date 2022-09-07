Stocks that will see action on September 7, 2022

Wiprohas entered an expanded collaboration with Palo Alto Networks to deliver managed security and network transformation solutions, like SASE (secure access service edge), cloud security and next-generation SOC (security operations center) solutions, based on Zero Trust principles for global enterprises.

Mahindra Agri Solutions Limited, a subsidiary of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, has agreed to sell its entire stake aggregating 91.59 per cent of the paid-up Equity Share Capital in Merakisan Private Limited, a subsidiary of MASL, to Prashant Patil. Following the sale, MASL's shareholding in MKPL would become Nil, and MKPL would cease to be a subsidiary of MASL and consequently, that of the Company.

Adani Transmission Step-Two Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Transmission Limited, has incorporated its WOS - Adani Transmission Mahan Limited with an initial authorised and paid-up capital of ₹1 lakh each to carry on the business of transmission, distribution and supply of power and other infrastructure services relating thereto. ATML will commence its business operations in due course.

Petrus Johannes Theodorus Elbers has joined as Chief Executive Officer of Interglobe Aviation (Indigo) with effect from September 6. Elbers replaced Ronojoy Dutta, 71, who is set to retire on September 30.

Brightcom and MediaMint have jointly decided to change their proposed transaction from acquisition to a possible strategic alliance and provide backend services to Brightcom's future acquisitions. In this context, they have cancelled the definitive share purchase agreement that was entered into on December 7, 2021. Some of MediaMint's recent client additions are in the same business as Brightcom, which could impact the growth prospects of the combined business. As a result, the companies determined it was best to pursue independent paths of growth. Under the reworked plan, Brightcom will not acquire MediaMint.

Max Estates Limited, wholly owned subsidiary of Max Ventures and Industries Limited, has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary in the name of Max Estates Gurgaon Limited, with an object to focus on real estate business of the company.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) has been executed between Zuari Industries Limited, Envien International Limited, Malta, and Zuari Envien Bioenergy Private Limited to build and operate a biofuel distillery and further explore the organic and inorganic business opportunities in the biofuel space in India. The company and EIL have consented to establish a 50:50 joint venture that shall inter alia design, construct, commission, and operate a 150 kilo litres per day (KLPD) ethanol distillery and sell the same to oil marketing companies to meet their blending requirements. The distillery will also have the flexibility to vary the product mix and manufacture extra neutral alcohol or any other suitable product based on the market need and requirement.

Astral has informed the stock exchanges that it has received order from NCLT sanctioning scheme of amalgamation of subsidiaries, Resinova Chemie Limited and Astral Biochem Private Limited with itself. Accordingly, the scheme of amalgamation has become effective from September 6.

Alphalogic Industries Limited, the subsidiary company of Alphalogic Techsys Limited, has won the order to supply mobile compactor storage systems to Wilo Mather & Platt Pumps Pvt Limited for their factory unit based in Chinchwad, Pune. The fulfillment of this order is expected in September.

Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd has entered into an Exclusive Teaming Agreement with 'ELDIS Pardubice' s.r.o., Czech Republic with an intention to provide Turnkey Anti-Drone Systems for Civilian Airports in India.

RITES Limited has secured a new business order, for Appointment as General Engineering Consultant for Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project, Phase-II, as a lead member of the consortium for ₹92.70 crores from Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC) Limited. The share of RITES Limited in the order is 45 per cent.

The Board of NILE Ltd has approved to provide Corporate Guarantee up to an aggregate sum of ₹40 crore on behalf of its wholly-owned subsidiary namely, Nile Li-Cycle Private Limited, to Axis Bank Limited.