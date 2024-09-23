Vodafone Idea has concluded a ₹30,000-crore ($3.6 billion) deal with Nokia, Ericsson, and Samsung for the supply of network equipment over three years. The deal marks the first step towards the roll-out of the company’s three-year capex plan of $6.6 billion. The move comes just days after the Supreme Court rejected a plea to review the order on AGR payments.

DreamFolks Services said it is addressing a temporary disruption at Adani Airport Holdings. “Our team is working with our partners to identify the root cause and implement solutions as quickly as possible. We would like to clarify that all our contractual agreements remain in force. We are fully compliant with our obligations and are executing our services accordingly,” it issued a statement

HFCL has signed a strategic partnership with General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Incorporated (GA-ASI). As part of the agreement, the company has been chosen to develop and supply critical sub-systems for GA-ASI’s advanced Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS).

The board of SpiceJet has approved allotment of 48.7 crore equity shares to qualified institutional buyers at ₹61.60 a share and raised ₹2,999.99 crore.

Reliance Industries has extended the deadline for shareholders to pay the call money on partly paid shares to October 7, 2024. Shareholders who do not meet this deadline will be ineligible for the bonus issue.

Adani Total Gas has informed the exchanges that the city gas joint venture between Adani Group and France’s TotalEnergies has secured a $375 million financing package from global lenders. This marks the largest global funding initiative in the city gas distribution (CGD) sector.

ONGC Videsh, a subsidiary of ONGC, has signed a non-associated gas agreement for the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashili (ACG) field in Azerbaijan. The non-associated natural gas (NAG) resources in the ACG field are estimated at up to 4 trillion cubic feet (tcf).

The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has completed a Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) inspection at Glenmark Pharmaceuticals’ formulation manufacturing facility in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (Aurangabad). The inspection (between September 9 and 20) concluded with no observations.

Tata Steel has commissioned India’s largest blast furnace at Kalinganagar, Odisha. As part of a ₹27,000 crore investment, the Phase-II expansion will boost the total crude steel capacity from 3 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) to 8 mtpa.

The board of Godfrey Phillips India has discussed the issuance of bonus shares, but noted the need to seek clarification from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) regarding the distribution of bonus shares to non-resident shareholders, including those under Foreign Direct Investment and Foreign Portfolio Investment.

Bharat Forge, along with its subsidiaries J S Auto Cast Foundry India and Kalyani Centre for Precision Technology, has signed share subscription and shareholders agreements (SSSHA) with special purpose vehicles (SPVs) of Sunsure Energy to offtake renewable energy under the group captive scheme as per the Electricity Act, 2003.

The board of Mankind Pharma has approved raising up to ₹10,000 crore through non-convertible debentures (NCDs) and commercial papers on a private placement basis.

The United States Food and Drug Administration has inspected Aarti Drugs’ API manufacturing facility in Tarapur, Maharashtra during September 12-20. Following the inspection, the company has received seven inspectional observations in Form 483, none of which were related to data integrity.

PSU major BHEL has received a notification of award worth ₹6,100 crore from NTPC for 800 MW Thermal Power Project.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has informed the exchanges that USFDA has completed a routine GMP inspection at its Bachupally R&D Centre with zero observations. The inspection was carried out between September 16-2024.

Ramco Cements has increased its cement grinding capacity from 23.14 MTPA to 24.04 MTPA with an investment of ₹58 crore.

KEC International has received new orders worth ₹1,003 crore, under various business verticals. With this, the total order inflow for FY25 has topped ₹12,300 crore, according to the company.

