Wipro has appointed Bruno Schenk as Country Head and Managing Director for Switzerland with immediate effect. He will report to Wipro’s Europe CEO Pierre Bruno. Schenk takes over from René Mulder. Schenk was previously CEO of Eviden Switzerland, an Atos business.

Kalyan Jewellers has said it will acquire the remaining 15 per cent stake in its e-commerce subsidiary Enovate Lifestyles, which operates under the brand Candere, for ₹42 crore. The deal, to be completed in three tranches, will make Candere a wholly-owned unit, as Kalyan Jewellers shifts focus from pure e-commerce to an omnichannel strategy, the company said. Kalyan Jewellers first acquired a majority stake in Candere in 2017 to enter the online jewellery market. The latest transaction involves buying 57,320 equity shares from existing shareholder Rupesh Jain.

RVNL has received a Letter of Acceptance from South Central Railway for an order worth ₹440 crore.

Punjab National Bank and India Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd have signed an agreement to offer long-term financial assistance to viable infrastructure projects. With this, both the institutions will collaborate to fund infrastructure projects wherein the parties can mutually participate under consortium/ multiple lending arrangements to provide financial support to prospective borrowers subject to due diligence on a case-to-case basis, a joint statement said.

Biocon has received approval from the USFDA for its vertically integrated complex injectable drug product, Micafungin, used as an antifungal medication to treat fungal of yeast infections.

Tapasya Educational Institutional Pvt. Ltd, a step-down subsidiary of Veranda Learnings, has announced an ambitious growth strategy to expand its managed college network and broaden its course offerings. The expansion includes new integrated B.Com, BBA and PGDM courses.

Sanofi India has set June 13 as the record date for demerger. Shareholders of the demerged entity will get one share for each held as on record date.