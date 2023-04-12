The company Sula Vineyards informed the exchanges that it has witnessed a strong 15 per cent growth YoY for its own brands in Q4FY23 at ₹104.3 crore, and wine tourism grew by 18 per cent YoY to ₹12.4 crore, while own brands revenue in FY23 increased by 26 per cent to ₹482.5 crore and wine tourism business registered a 30 per cent jump at ₹45 crore in FY23 compared to FY22. Own brands sales volumes crossed 1 million cases, with Elite & Premium wines surging past the 5 lakh case mark for the first time.

Bharat Heavy Electricals and Titagarh Wagons consortium has received an order for Vande Bharat trainsets in the mega tender of Indian Railways. The company will manufacture and supply 80 sleeper class Vande Bharat trainsets and comprehensive maintenance of the same for 35 years. The order is for the supply of 80 trainsets at the rate of ₹120 crore per trainset and comprehensive maintenance of the same for 35 years.

Time Technoplast Ltd has received prestigious order from Indraprastha Gas Ltd, a Joint Venture of GAIL, BPCL and Govt. of NCT Delhi, for supply of CNG Cascades (TYPE-IV Composite Cylinders) for a value of Rs ₹54 crore. (appx.).

Paras Anti-drone Technologies Private Limited (a subsidiary of Paras Defence and Space Technologies Limited) has entered into ‘Memorandum of Understanding’ (MoU) with Spacekawa Explorations Private Limited (Kawa Space) for indigenous developments and deployment of Space intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) payloads which will include RF Wideband Software defined Radio (SDRs)

Zydus Lifesciences Limited (including its subsidiaries/affiliates) has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to manufacture and market Tavaborole Topical Solution, which. is indicated to treat fungal toenail infections (infections that may cause nail discoloration, splitting, or pain). The drug will be manufactured at the group’s topical manufacturing facility at Changodar, Ahmedabad.

Astec LifeSciences Limited, a subsidiary of Godrej Agrovet Limited (GAVL), has launched its new advanced research and development (R&D) Center in Rabale, Maharashtra. The facility will focus on leading-edge innovation and developing sustainable & safe solutions for people and the environment and providing services to innovator companies in contract development & manufacturing space (CDMO).

Results calendar: Anand Rathi Wealth, Dharani Sugars & Chemicals,Tata Consultancy Services