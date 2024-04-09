The US-based Citigroup on Monday bought shares of RBL Bank and South Indian Bank through open market transactions. The global financial advisory through its affiliate Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius acquired 66.97 lakh shares amount to 1.11 per cent stake of RBL Bank. It also picked up more than 1.76 crore shares, or 0.7 per cent, stake in South Indian Bank. Copthall Mauritius Investment Ltd sold shares of RBL Bank and South Indian Bank at the same price.

Nicomac Machinery and RP Advisory Services are likely to sell up to 4.4 per cent equity of Gland Pharma, at a floor price of ₹1,725 a share, per market reports. Offer size of the block is likely to be ₹1,400 crore. The floor price is at a discount of 7.3 per cent to Monday’s close of ₹1,856.

Shilpa Medicare has launched a QIP to raise funds at a floor price of ₹477.33 per share. The board will meet on April 12 to fix the QIP price.

Aurionpro Solutions has raised about ₹3.8 crore through QIP issue. The board has approved allotment of 18.88 lakh shares to eligible institutional buyers at ₹2,000 per share. Goldman Sachs and Malabar India Fund were among those issued shares in the QIP.

Jindal Lifestyle, subsidiary of Jindal Stainless, has launched its first premium cookware range under its Arttd’inox lifestyle brand. The new range will have three collections.

Dilip Buildcon has been declared L-1 bidder for a project worth ₹1,092.46 crore by the Haryana Rail Infra Development Corporation.

The board of Ami Organics will meet on April 12 to consider raising funds via bonds/debentures/NCDs/equity/ warrants or through a preferential issue on a private placement basis, QIP, rights issue or any other method.

The board of Anand Rathi Wealth will meet on April 12 to consider buyback of equity shares.

HG Infra Engineering has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, HG Chennai-Tirupati (II) Highway, as a special purpose vehicle (SPV) to undertake the highway project worth ₹862.11 crore awarded by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in Andhra Pradesh in Hybrid Annuity Mode.