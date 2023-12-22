Tata Motors said that it has received a no-objection certificate from the National Stock Exchange and BSE for the conversion of its differential voting rights shares to ordinary shares. Both Tata Motors and Tata Motors DVR shares will be in focus.

The Department of Economic Affairs granted a one-time exemption to Life Insurance Corporation of India to achieve a 25 per cent minimum public shareholding within 10 years from the date of listing, i.e., until May 2032.

The National Investment and Infrastructure Fund will invest Rs 675 crore in GMR Airports’ upcoming greenfield airport at Bhogapuram, Andhra Pradesh.

The board of Allcargo Gati has approved raising up to Rs 500 crore via multiple instruments and approved an amalgamation scheme between the company, Allcargo Logistics, and their subsidiaries.

WPIL has received an order worth Rs 425.35 crore from PHED, Government of West Bengal, for the execution of a turnkey project for package Il of the surface-based water supply scheme.

Ceat has invested Rs 3 crore in its unit, Tyresnmore Online, making it a 100 per cent owned company.

The board of Kaynes Technology announced the closure of QIP after raising Rs 1,400 crore. The company has set an issue price for QIP at Rs 2,424 per share, which indicates a discount of 1.06% to the floor price of Rs 2,449.96 per share.

KPI Green has raised Rs 300 crore via qualified institutional placement. Th company has fixed issue price for QIP at Rs 1,183 a share.

Ami Organics has signed a memorandum of understanding with a global manufacturer of electrolytes for the manufacturing of electrolytes for battery cells and allied materials in Gujarat, India. The company will also sign a memorandum of understanding with the government of Gujarat for investment amounting up to Rs 300 crore for setting up a manufacturing facility for electrolytes for battery cells and allied materials in Gujarat, India. Meanwhile, three existing investors sold shares worth Rs 474 crore in open market that were lapped up by prominent funds.

Infosys has announced a 5-year collaboration with auto parts distributor LKQ Europe to provide IT-related business solutions.

The National Company Law Tribunal has given the nod Hindustan Unilever to voluntarily liquidate Bhavishya Alliance Child Nutrition Initiative.

The board of Suven Pharma has approved the appointment of Himanshu Agarwal as Chief Financial Officer effective from January 2, 2024. The incumbent Subba Rao Purapalli will step down as CFO effective January 2.

The board of Paisalo Digital will meet on December 28 to consider raising funds by issuing a non-convertible debentures.

Lupin has launched Softovac Liquifibre, a 100% Ayurvedic liquid laxative.

Brigade Enterprises said that leased 54,300 sq ft of office space to Sidvin Core-Tech India and signed a 10-year agreement for Grade A office space at Brigade Deccan Heights, Bangalore.

Madras Fertilizers has resumed the operations of the plant that was shut down on December 4 due to the impact of Cyclone Michaung.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit