Stocks that will see action on January 28, 2022

TVS Motor Company has announced the successful acquisition of a 75 per cent stake in the Swiss E-Mobility Group (SEMG). The acquisition reaffirms TVS Motor Company's commitment to expansion in Europe through a portfolio of premium and technology leading brands, including Norton Motorcycles and EGO Movement, which were recently acquired. SEMG is a market-leading provider of e-mobility solutions within the DACH region, operating the largest pure-play e-bike retail chain M-way in Switzerland with close to $100 million in revenue.

Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc., (Lupin) and Exeltis USA Inc. announced a promotional agreement for Exeltis to promote Solosec along with Exeltis' existing line of Women's Health products. Solosec is indicated fortreating Bacterial Vaginosis in adult women (a common vaginal infection) and Trichomoniasis in adults (the most common non-viral, curable sexually transmitted disease in the US).

Sandhar Technologies has entered into Shareholders Agreement with Kwangsung Corporation Ltd, Kwangsung Sandhar Technologies Private Limited and Kwangsung Sandhar Automotive Systems Private Limited for subscription/acquisition of equity shares in KSASPL. STL and KSC are holding 51.05 per cent and 48.95 per cent stake of KSTPL (Joint Venture Company) respectively.

