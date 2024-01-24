Godrej Propertieshas informed the exchanges that Jamshyd Godrej has resigned as the non-executive director with effect from January 24, having attained the age of 75 years.

The Competition Commission of India has granted approval to JSW Group’s proposed acquisition of a stake in MG Motor India Pvt Ltd, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Shanghai-headquartered SAIC Motor. The deal is to be done through JSW Ventures Singapore Pte, a newly incorporated entity that is part of the Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Group.

Shareholders of hospital chain Aster DM Healthcare on have approved the proposal to hive off its Gulf business in a deal valued at $1.01 billion. The proposed resolutions were passed with the requisite majority by shareholders on January 22. Over 99 per cent of the votes polled were in favour of the deal, the disclosure to exchanges said. On November 28 last year, Aster DM Healthcare announced that it would separate its India and Gulf businesses.

The Competition Commission of India has approved the merger of Fincare Small Finance Bank with AU Small Finance Bank. In October last year, the board of directors of AU Small Finance Bank and that of Fincare Small Finance Bank approved an all-stock merger of AU SFB and Fincare SFB. As per the terms of scheme of amalgamation, Fincare Business Services, promoter of Fincare SFB, shall infuse ₹700 crore into Fincare SFB prior to the completion of the merger.

The Competition Commission of India has given its nod to the acquisition of 5.27 per cent in Religare Enterprises Ltd by to Burman family, who owns FMCG Dabur Ltd, as per a release issued by the anti-trust regulator on January 23. The stake has been acquired in Religare by Puran Associates Pvt Ltd, M.B. Finmart Pvt Ltd, VIC Enterprises Pvt Ltd, and Milky Investment and Trading Company. These four companies are “controlled by members of the Burman family”, the CCI stated

Bharti Airtel has prepaid ₹8,325 crore to the Department of Telecom (Government of India) towards part prepayment of the deferred liabilities pertaining to spectrum acquired in auction of year 2015 which were at an interest cost of 10 per cent.

Avenue Supermarts (DMart) has opened a new store at Bardoli, Surat (Gujarat) today. The total number of stores as on date stands at 345

The board of Rallis India has approved a proposal for capacity addition of the existing Pendimethalin Plant at Dahej SEZ unit. The proposed capacity addition of 2000 MT/Annum will require investment of ₹15 crore which will be financed through internal accruals. The existing capacity of 5000 MT/Annum is running at 90 per cent capacity utilisation. The expansion is expected to be completed in a phased manner by FY 25.

Kirloskar Electric Company Limited has discontinued the component machining activity at Bhudihal, Bangalore Rural District with effect from January 22. Further, it is informed that this discontinuation has no impact on the operations of the Company.

Cosmo First, having multiple businesses into Films, Rigids, Petcare, Adhesives, Coatings, etc has announced its participation in two prominent trade shows - PlastFocus from 1-5 February and at the ABID, Kolkata from 2-5 February 2024. The company aims to leverage these exhibitions to foster new collaborations and partnerships, exchange industry knowledge, and gain a deeper understanding of customers’ requirements to deliver the most effective and innovative solutions.

UFO Moviez, India’s largest in-cinema advertising network, has announced a strategic partnership with TSR Films, a leading digital cinema integrator based out of Chennai. This strategic collaboration grants UFO Moviez exclusive advertising screen rights across TSR’s extensive network of over 403 screens.

Lupin has received tentative approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application for Rivaroxaban Tablets USP, 2.5 mg, 10 mg, 15 mg, and 20 mg, to market a generic equivalent of Xarelto Tablets of Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. This product will be manufactured at Lupin’s Pithampur facility in India. Rivaroxaban Tablets USP had estimated annual sales of $8,249 million in the U.S. (IQVIA MAT November 2023).

BLS E-Services, a subsidiary of BLS International, will float its initial public offer on January 30 at a price band of ₹129-135 a share to raise Rs 310.9 crore. As the New Delhi-based company has undertaken a pre-IPO placement of 11 lakh equity shares at ₹125 each and raised Rs 13.75 crore, the size of the fresh issue of equity shares has been reduced to 2.30 crore shares from 2.41 crore shares.

