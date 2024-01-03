Shares of Adani group stocks will remain in focus, as Supreme Court is set to announce its verdict on Adani-Hindenberg case today.

MOIL has achieved best ever monthly production of Manganese (Mn) ore and registered production of 1.85 lakh MT in December, 2023, which is 31% higher y-o-y. In the current FY up to December 2023 also, the company has registered a remarkable growth of 41 per cent y-o-y, with production of 12.73 lakh MT of manganese ore.

The right issue committee of Ind Renewable Energy Ltd has fixed January 8 as the record date for the proposed rights issue. The ₹25.43-crore rights issue will open on January 18 and close on January 29. Th issue comes at a price of ₹21 a share and the entitlement ratio has been fixed as 4:1 (four shares for every 1)

Flex P. Films (Egypt) S.A.E., step-down subsidiary of UFlex Ltd has commissioned its post-consumer recycling (PCR) Plant in Egypt having installed capacity of 18000 MT per year.

With the setting up of the said plant, the step-down subsidiary shall be recycling post-consumer PET bottles to recycled (rPET) PET flakes & Pellets by adopting mechanical recycling technology which includes sorting, washing, drying and grinding of PET bottles to produce flakes or pellets for using in PET Film..

NIBE Ltd has incorporated Nibe Meson Naval Ltd, subsidiary to cater to the business of assembling, buying, selling, distributing, importing, or otherwise dealing in turnkey Projects for Piping systems including fabricated pipes, Valves, pumps, fitting, gaskets, gauges, and commissioning of piping systems.

The Competition Commission of India on Tuesday cleared Punjab State Power Corporation’s proposed acquisition of GVK Power (Goindwal Sahib) Ltd. GVK Power (Goindwal Sahib) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of GVK Energy Ltd, which in turn is the subsidiary of GVK Power and Infrastructure Ltd. The combination involves the acquisition of 100 per cent stake holding of GVK Power (Goindwal Sahib) Ltd by Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd (PSPCL).

Hindustan Zinc on Tuesday said its mined metal output has registered a rise of 7 per cent to 2,72,000 tonnes in the December quarter on the back of improved mined metal grades and higher ore production. The refined metal production in the third quarter increased 1 per cent to 2,59,000 tonnes over 2,57,000 tonnes in the year-ago period.

Promoter of Avenue Supermarts (DMart) Radhakishan Shivkishan Damani picked up more than 2.22 lakh shares of VST Industries at an average price of Rs 3,390 through block deal. SBI MF acquired 2.25 lakh shares. According to the bulk deal data available with the BSE, HDFC Mutual Fund sold 2 lakh shares and DSP Mutual Fund 2.5 lakh shares, amounting to a 1.3 per cent stake in VST Industries and 1.6 per cent stake in the company, respectively.

Asian Paints on Tuesday said it has received three orders for GST demand, totalling Rs 2.07 crore. The total amount includes interest and penalties. The three orders related to the availing of “alleged ineligible Input Tax Credit (ITC),” were received on December 30, the leading paints maker said in a regulatory filing.

Brigade Enterprises has acquired additional stake of 4.53 per cent in the equity shares of BCV Developers Private Ltd, subsidiary of the company, from its existing shareholders who are Joint Venture Partners. Accordingly, the shareholding of the company has been increased from 62.51 per cent to 67.04 per cent in BCV Developers Private Limited, which is developing a 135 plus acres smart township at Devanahalli, Bangalore with a potential development of 6 million square feet out of which 4.50 million square feet has already been developed

The board of Parmeshwari Silk Mills has approved to make a strategic investment of approximately ₹2,55,39,780 in Harappa Textile Mills Private Limited and subscribe to equity shares equivalent to 99.96 per cent of its issued and paid-up equity capital.. The company is engaged in the business as manufacturer of, buying, selling, importing, exporting and acting as wholesale and retail dealers, marketers, traders, principals, agents, licensees or as Franchise of and dealing in Textile goods and accessories.

