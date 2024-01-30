In a relief to low-cost carrier SpiceJet, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Monday dismissed an insolvency petition filed against the company by aircraft lessor Wilmington Trust SP Services. A Delhi-based bench of NCLT comprising members Mahendra Khandelwal and Rahul Prasad Bhatnagar dismissed the petition of the aircraft lessor based in Dublin, Ireland.

Promoters of Tips Industries, including Ramesh Taurani and Kumar Taurani, on Monday divested a 5 per cent stake in the company for ₹247 crore through open market transactions. Along with the Taurani brothers, their wives -- Renu Kumar Taurani and Varsha Ramesh Taurani -- were also the promoters of Tips Industries.

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd on Monday announced the appointment of Kunjal Mehta as its Chief Financial Officer with effect from April 1, 2024. The development follows the resignation of incumbent Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Rohit Soni on Monday, Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL) said in an exchange filing.

GAIL India has signed a long-term LNG purchase agreement with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) Gas. The agreement is for the purchase of around 0.5 MMTPA LNG from ANDOC Gas. Under this agreement, deliveries will commence from 2026 onwards for a duration of 10 years.

KEC International has secured orders worth ₹1,304 crore across various businesses. In a notice to the stock exchanges, the company said it has secured projects in India, SAARC, and the Americas under transmission and distribution vertical. KEC International secured 765 kV transmission lines and 765 kV GIS Substation orders in India, from Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd.

Results Calendar: Automobile Corporation of Goa, ADF Foods, Akshar Chem, Apar Industries, Arvind, Asahi Songwon, Asian Tiles, Astral, Adani Total Gas, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Holdings, Bharat Gears, Blue Star Company, Chennai Ferrous, Cheviot, Citadel, Cochin Shipyard, Compucom Software, Coromandel International, Dr Reddy’s Lab, Dwarikesh Sugars, Gillette, GPT Infra, Indian Metals Ferro Alloyds, JBM Auto, Jindal Hotels, JKIL, JP Associates, Jubilant Ingrevia, Jumbo, Kaya, Kaynes Tech, KEC International, KPIT Technologies, L&T, M&M Financial, National Plastics, NDTV, Poddar Housing, PB Fintech, PPL Pharma, Rane Brake Lining, Saint Gobain, Shanti Gear, SIS, SRF, Star Health, Strides Pharma, Teamlease, Vaibhav Global, VIP Industries, Voltas and ZF Commercial