The board of Life Insurance Corporation of India said that the insurance major will invest in New Company, promoted by the National Housing Bank, for residential mortgage backed securities, through equity contribution up to 10 per cent of the share capital, in one or more tranches.

The board of Bajaj Auto Ltd on Monday approved buyback of company shares at ₹10,000 a share. The board approved a proposal for buy-back of up to 40 lakh fully paid-up shares, representing 1.41 per cent of the total number of equity shares of the company, for ₹4,000 crore. The buyback would be through tender offer on a proportionate basis, from all equity shareholders including promoters, members of promoter group and persons acting in concert, as on the record date, which will be announced later.

BEML has bagged orders worth ₹330 crore from Defence Ministry for supply of mechanical minefield marking equipment.

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), subsidiary of Tata Motors, has said that Q3 sales increased 27 per cent YoY growth to 101,043 units. YTD wholesales for FY24 stood at 291,113 units, up 28 per cent y-o-y and retail sales were up 29 per cent to 109,140 units.

Cipla has announced a joint venture in the US with Kemwell Biopharma and Manipal Education & Medical Group to develop and commercialise novel cell therapy products for unmet medical needs in the US, Japan and EU.

Oil India has signed a Joint Venture Agreement with Assam Power Generation Corporation for renewable and green energy business. The company will join hands with the state public sector company to achieve maximum renewable power generation in Assam.

Lemon Tree Hotles has signed a new hotel in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh that will have 75 rooms. The hotel is expeted to be open in FY25.

Bloomberg reports that Sony Group Corp. is planning to call off the merger pact of its India unit with Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd will keep the stock of latter in focus. .

Open offer by Ambuja Cements to the public shareholders of Sanghi Industries will open on January 15 and close on January 29. Ambuja Cements plans to acquire up to 6,71,64,760 Equity shares of ₹10 each at ₹ 121.90 a share aggregating up to ₹ 818.74 crore.

Aurobindo Pharma has said that its Telangana Unit has received Establishment Inspection Report from USFDA. The US drug regulator has classified Telangana Unit as ‘Voluntary Action Indicated’. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration had conducted an inspection at the Unit VI-B, a Formulation manufacturing facility of the company, (Patancheru, Sangareddy District), Telangana, from September 22 to September 29.

The Japanese conglomerate is looking to cancel the deal due to a standoff over whether Zee’s Chief Executive Officer Punit Goenka, also its founder’s son, would lead the merged entity, the people said, asking not to be named as the information is not public.

Thirumalai Chemicals has announced that the phthalic anhydride plant situated at GIDC Estate, Dahej Phase-II, Bharuch, Gujarat, that had been shut down from November 5, 2023, has resumed operations/production from January 8 after completion of maintenance.

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd announces the approval of the Environmental Clearance for the capacity expansion from 3 MTPA to 5 MTPA of Lignite for Surkha(N) Lignite Mine, by the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change (MOEFCC). The Surkha(N) Lignite Mine holds strategic importance for GMDC, representing a significant leap forward in the company’s growth trajectory. This expansion not only signifies increased production but also aligns with GMDC’s commitment to sustainability and responsible resource utilisation, it said.

The board of IndoStar Capital Finance has approved issue of listed, rated, secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures, aggregating up to ₹500 crore in one or more series/tranches including option of oversubscription (Greenshoe Option), if any, to investors eligible under applicable law by way of public issue (“the Public Issue”), which is within the limit approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 11 February 2022

Cupid Ltd has received orders from Central Medical Services Society (CMSS) worth ₹16.23 crore for male condoms. CMSS was established with the approval of Cabinet as a Central Procurement Agency (CPA) to streamline drug procurement and distribution system of Department of Health & Family Welfare (DoHFW), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

Tanla Platforms on Monday announced the appointment of former TRAI Chairman RS Sharma to its board of directors. With this, the total number of directors on Tanla’s board now stands at 7.

Cressanda Railway Solutions Ltd has submitted e-bid for hiring of spaces for advertisement/ publicity through and over 7000 Ordinary/Janrath Buses of Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation. Cressanda in order to explore the opportunity of advertisement/publicity through external bus body panel & headrest/back side of the passenger seats and in furtherance of its business objects has submitted the bid to UPSRTC.

