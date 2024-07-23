Gensol Engineering Ltd on Monday said it has won the bid for 116 megawatt of solar projects in Gujarat. These projects will be distributed across 27 locations, all under the purview of Paschim Gujarat Vij Co. Ltd. (PGVCL), the state electricity distribution company, Gensol Engineering Ltd said in a statement. The projects are expected to be operational within 12 months following the issuance of the Letter of Award (LoA).

Oil India (OIL) has entered into a contract with Norway’s Dolphin Drilling Ltd. for the hiring of the ‘Anchor Moored Semi-Submersible Drilling Unit Blackford Dolphin’.

RailTel Corporation of India secured a major order worth Rs 186.81 crore from the Ministry of Railways (Railway Board). The contract involves the design, development, implementation, operations, and maintenance of the hospital management information system (HMIS) and an integrated empanelled hospital referral portal for Indian Railways.

Power Mech Projects informed the exchanges that base gross value for tender awarded for the construction of the Government Medical College & Hospital for Uttarakhand Pey Jal Nigam (UKPJNL) has been revised higher to ₹594 crore from ₹362 crore earlier. The current increase in value is due to a change in the scope of work awarded by UKPJNL.

SBI Life Insurance buys 10 lakh shares of Can Fin Homes or 0.75 per cent of the total equity at ₹827.94 a share.

AGS Transact Technologies, Bajaj Finance, DCM Shriram, Heritage Foods, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, ICRA, Indoco Remedies, ICICI Securities, Hindustan Unilever, Heritage Foods, Huhtamaki, Kajaria Ceramics, M&M Financial Services, Parag Milk Foods, Schaeffler India, Sharda Cropchem, SRF, Surana T&P, SSWL, Thyrocare Technologies, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, United Spirits and Welspun Specialty Solutions

