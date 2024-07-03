Entertainment sector entity Prime Focus on Tuesday said its subsidiary DNEG Group is set to raise up to $200 million in funding from Abu Dhabi-based United Al Saqer Group. The fundraising values the London-headquartered DNEG, which is into visual entertainment technology and world services, at $2 billion, an official statement said. The funding will be completed over two years.

Zomato has informed the exchanges that its arm, Zomato Financial Services, has withdrawn its application submitted to the Reserve Bank of India to undertake NBFC business.

Avenue Supermarts Ltd, which owns and operates the retail chain D-Mart, has reported an 18.36 per cent increase in standalone revenue from operations to Rs 13,711.87 crore for the June quarter. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 11,584.44 crore in the year-ago period.

BLS International Services has signed a significant contract with the Embassy of Poland in the Philippines to provide comprehensive visa outsourcing services. This agreement aims to enhance the visa application process for travellers to Poland from the Philippines. The service will encompass both Schengen and national visa applications, which can now be submitted at two designated visa centres located in Manila and Cebu.

Marksans Pharma’s wholly-owned subsidiary – Relonchem – has received marketing authorisation from UKMHRA for Rasagiline Relonchem 1 mg Tablets, Olmesartan 10 mg Film-coated Tablets, Olmesartan 20 mg Film-coated Tablets and Olmesartan 40 mg Film-coated Tablets.

ICICI Bank has launched its ‘Student Sapphiro Forex Card’, a premium forex prepaid card crafted specifically for students going abroad for higher education. The card, powered by Visa, provides exclusive benefits to students as well as their parents to manage education-related expenses abroad such as admission fees, course-related fees and other day-to-day expenses, including travel, dining and groceries, among others.

Trent’s brand – Westside – has inaugurated its newest store in Gurgaon with the aim to inspire fashion enthusiasts. Located at WS-Good Earth, Sector 69, Gurgaon/Sector 69 off the Southern Periphery Road, Gurgaon, Haryana, this store is spread across 27472 sq ft. With a conscious effort to make style simple for every moment, it will feature most of Westside’s brands across apparels, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and HOME - all conveniently available at one location.

Thyrocare Technologies has entered into Business Transfer Agreement with Polo Labs Private Ltd and its existing shareholders to acquire Polo’s diagnostic and pathological services business (including without limitation, the equipment, assets, intellectual property rights, brands, clients, franchise business, as a going concern (on a slump sale basis) for ₹ 4.26 crore. The said acquisition is subject to fulfilment of the Conditions Precedent and the closing will take place within 30 business days from the date of receipt of the CP Completion Certificate.

Confidence Petroleum has acquired 99.99 per cent of the equity share capital i.e. 22,50,000 equity shares of face value of ₹10 each of Punjab Petroleum Corporation Ltd at ₹19.50 a share.

Puravankara has acquired a 7.26-acre land parcel in Hebbagodi, Bengaluru. The saleable area of the project will be around 750,000 sq ft, with a potential Gross Development Value (GDV) of over ₹900 crore. The company recently acquired a 12.75-acre land parcel in Thane’s Ghodbunder Road and Lokhandwala in Mumbai, with a potential total GDV of ₹5,500 crore over the project lifecycle. In a separate notice, the company said that it has provided a Corporate Guarantee on behalf of its wholly- owned subsidiary Purva Oak Private Ltd for an aggregate amount of ₹220 crore.

KEC International Ltd., a global infrastructure EPC major, an RPG Group Company, has secured new orders of ₹1,017 crore in T&D and Renewables businesses.

Bharat Road Network has received a letter from the office of the Regional Director (North Region), Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), regarding an inspection under Section 206(5) of the Companies Act, 2013. The company will comply with the directions and cooperate fully with the statutory authority in this matter, it added.

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) on Tuesday posted a 19 per cent growth in its overall trade volume to 28,178 million units in the April-June period of FY25. The exchange achieved 23,680 million units (MU) overall trade volume in the year-ago period. “For the first quarter, IEX achieved electricity volume of 28,178 MU, an increase of 19 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y). Total volume for the quarter, including certificates, was at 30,354 MU, up 20.8 per cent from 25,125 MU in Q1 FY24,” it said.