Biocon Biologics Ltd (BBL), a subsidiary of Biocon Ltd, has announced that HULIO injection, a biosimilar to Humira (adalimumab), is now available to patients in the US after five years of experience in Europe and two years in Canada. Biocon Biologics, which recently acquired Viatris’ global biosimilars business, has secured multiple biosimilar approvals in the US, Europe, and in over 100 countries across the globe. With the acquisition of Viatris’ biosimilars business, Biocon Biologics can now help provide patients and healthcare professionals accessible and affordable treatment options for diabetes, cancer and immunology therapeutic areas.

Waaree Renewable Technologies, which received a letter of award in respect of EPC services for a 210 MW DC solar power plant, has commissioned a 122.50 MW DC solar power project for the custome.

Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, the telecom arm of Reliance Industries Ltd, is to launch a new internet-enabled phone priced at ₹999 ($12.19) to boost digital adoption among entry-level mobile phone users in the country.

TI Clean Mobility Private Ltd, a subsidiary of Tube Investments of India Ltd, has entered the largest segment of commercial vehicles in India with its fourth electric vehicle platform. TICMPL will float a new subsidiary company to commercialise eSCV (electric small commercial vehicles).TICMPL has entered into an agreement with J. Anand, Managing Director of Jayem Automotives (P) Ltd (Jayem Auto), to jointly invest in the new company, in which TICMPL will hold 80 per cent stake. Further, to augment its R&D and rapid product development capability, TICMPL has entered into definitive agreements to acquire 50 per cent stake in Jayem Auto through a combination of primary subscription and secondary purchase of shares, for up to ₹206 crore.

The board of IDFC First Bank has approved a composite scheme of amalgamation amongst IDFC Financial Holding Company Ltd and IDFC with itself. The scheme envisages reduction of a securities premium account of the bank. Shareholders will get 155 shares of IDFC First Bank for 100 shares of IDFC. Post-merger the book value per share of the bank would increase by 4.9 per cen.

Anupam Rasayan has inked a Memorandum of Understanding with 3xper Innoventure Ltd, a subsidiary of Tube Investments of India Ltd, for supply of targeted and identified new-age pharma molecules. The identified products for Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) will be developed under the CRAMS and CDMO models.

Lupin Ltd has received approval from the US health regulator for its generic version of Cyanocobalamin nasal spray. The approval granted by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) is for the abbreviated new drug application for Cyanocobalamin nasal spray of strength 500 mcg/spray (one spray per device), Lupin said in a statement.

Hinduja Group’s IndusInd International Holdings Ltd (IIHL), the promoter of IndusInd Bank, will raise $1.5 billion to increase shareholding in IndusInd Bank from 15 per cent to 26 per cent, and for funding the acquisition of Reliance Capital.

GenusPower Infrastructures has won an order worth Rs 2,207.53 crore for smart prepaid meters.

Eris Oaknet Healthcare Pvt Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Eris Lifesciences Ltd, has transferred to the company all the dermatology trademarks previously acquired from Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. The consideration for this intra group transfer is ₹339.68 crore.

HDFC Bank has sanctioned a term loan facility of ₹10 crore to SRG Housing Finance, ₹2 crore of which the company received on Monday. SRG Housing Finance will remain in focus.

The board of Chalet Hotels has approved raising funds up to Rs 500 crore from non-convertible debentures or any other debt instrument, in one or more tranches, for refinancing high-cost debt. The board also approved fund-raising up to Rs 100 crore through borrowings from promoters to meet expenses for a residential project in Bengaluru.

The board of directors of Oil India has approved the revision of capital cost from Rs 6,555 crore to Rs 7,231 crore in the implementation of Numaligarh refinery’s petrochemical project.