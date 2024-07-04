Under a new collaboration, Marico will exclusively handle sales and marketing of Kaya’s range of 75-plus science-based personal care products outside of Kaya’s clinics. This collaboration will enhance the brand’s presence and accessibility across markets and channels.

HCL Technologies (HCL Tech) has entered into a collaboration with IBM to establish a Generative AI Center of Excellence (GenAI CoE) based on the IBM watsonx AI and data platform. The CoE, which will be available through HCLTech’s AI and Cloud Native Labs in Noida, London and New Jersey and Santa Clara in the US, will help enterprises modernise legacy applications, develop IT service management (ITSM) use cases, reduce coding complexity, improve skill development on the IBM watsonx platform, and enable continuous innovation.

Brigade Group has signed joint development agreement for a residential project in West Bengaluru’s Tumkur Road. Spread across 8 acres, the project will encompass a total development area of about 1.2 million square feet with an estimated Gross Development Value (GDV) of about ₹1,100 crore. The project, consisting primarily of two and three-bedroom apartments, has been planned such that it incorporates maximum lung space, with lush green landscaping and a range of modern amenities. This project reflects Brigade’s ongoing planned investment in Bangalore’s real estate market, to meet the evolving needs of the dynamic urban homebuyer.

GE T&D India has received an order from Grid Solutions SAS, France for the supply and supervision of high voltage products. The broad consideration or size of the order is Euros 64 million. It has also received an order from Grid Solutions Middle East FZE, Dubai for supply and supervision of high voltage products. Broad consideration or size of the order is 26 million Euros. The orders are expected to be executed in 2 years.

Alfa Transformers has received a purchase order worth of ₹1.99 crore from TP Northen Odisha Distribution (TPNODL) for Design, Manufacturing and Supply of 100KVA Transformers.

Bharat Coal Gasification & Chemicals Ltd (BCGCL) has organised its first pre-bid meeting for its first coal gasification projec. State-owned Coal India (CIL) had earlier incorporated a subsidiary firm, Bharat Coal Gasification and Chemicals Ltd (BCGCL) to undertake a coal-to-chemicals business.

Suraj Estates has entered into a definitive agreement with the Clearing Corporation of India to sell an additional area comprising the seventh, eighth and ninth (part) floors to be constructed over the existing building known as CCIL Bhavan. The sale covers a carpet area of about 22,410 square feet, valued at ₹89.78 crore.

Vedanta Ltd on Wednesday reported a rise in production of aluminium, zinc, iron ore and steel in the June quarter. However, the production of mined metal overseas and oil and gas dropped during the quarter. In a filing to the BSE, the company said aluminium output grew 3 per cent to 5,96,000 tonnes in the first quarter over the year-ago period .

Lenders of Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL) led by ICICI Bank on Wednesday rejected the modified one-time settlement proposal, in which the debt-ridden group had offered a higher upfront payment and sales of its cement assets. During a hearing before the insolvency appellate tribunal NCLAT, senior advocate Sajeev Sen representing ICICI Bank informed the bench about the rejection of the OTS (one-time settlement) scheme by the lenders.

Digital analytics consulting and solutions provider LatentView Analytics has completed the acquisition of Decision Point Analysis, a global leader in Artificial Intelligence Business Transformation and a Revenue Growth Management (RGM) solution provider. The strategic acquisition provides LatentView with growth opportunities and Revenue Growth Management and GenAI solutions, for global brands engaged in the Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) vertical.