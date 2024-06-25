According to market buzz that Happiest Minds Technologies’ promoter Ashok Soota is likely to sell 6 per cent stake in the company through block deal on Tuesday. The floor price has been fixed as ₹826 a share.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) said on Monday that it has secured a major order for setting up a grid-connected 185 megawatt (MW) solar PV plant along with a 254 MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) .The project cost is estimated to be in the range of Rs. 2,500-5,000 crore.

Ạmara Raja Advanced Cell Technologies Pvt. Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Amara Raja Energy, has signed a technical licensing agreement with GIB EnergyXSlovakia. As part of the agreement, GIB EnergyX will license Gotion’s world class LFP technology for lithium-ion cells to Amara Raja. The agreement enable Amara Raja to manufacture world class LFP cells in both cylindrical and prismatic form factors.

Hero MotoCorp has announced that it would increase the prices of select two-wheeler models by up to Rs. 1,500 due to higher input costs. The revised prices will be effective July 1. “The price revision will be up to Rs. 1,500 and the exact quantum of increase will vary by specific model and market,” it said. The revision has been necessitated to partially offset the impact of higher input costs, it added.

IT peripherals maker, TVS Electronics has announced the addition of its Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) capability at the Tumakuru facility in Karnataka. The introduction of surface mount technology (SMT) line that looks to revolutionise standards in precision and flexibility has been planned as the keystone for this expansion. This plant provides end-to-end solutions including PCB assembly, product testing, box building, and supply chain. This ecosystem enhances TVS Electronics to cater to diverse manufacturing needs, ranging from design improvements to warranty services and repair solutions.

Drugmaker Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has completed the merger of Israel’s Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, ending a long drawn-out feud between the two companies, that played out across multiple geographies. “On June 24, the Registrar of Companies in Israel issued a Merger Certificate. As a result of the merger, Taro will be delisted from the NYSE and it becomes a privately-held company 100 per cent (from 78.5 per cent earlier) owned by Sun Pharma,”t said. The total value of the deal is pegged at $347.73 million.

Craftsman Automation has entered into an agreement with Sunbeam Lightweighting Solution Pvt. Ltd. and Kedaara Capital Fund II LLP for acquiring the whole or part of the business of Sunbeam, excluding certain specific assets of Sunbeam, situated in Gurugram, in one or more tranches. The completion of the proposed transaction remains subject to completion of due diligence, final approval of the board, execution of the definitive documents, and completion of customary conditions.

Borosil has launched qualified institutional placement to raise funds and fixed the floor as ₹331.75. The company may, at its discretion, offer a 5 per cent discount on the floor price for the issue price of the QIP.

Swan Energy: has entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire 49 per cent stake in TOPL from Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Ltd. (IFFCO) for ₹440 crore. The first tranche of ₹400 crore has already been paid to IFFCO.

Keva Flavours Pvt. Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SH Kelkar, has entered into a share purchase agreement to sell 40 per cent of its stake held in NuTasteFood and Drink Labs Pvt. Ltd for Rs 12.5 crore. Post this sale, KFL will still hold 40 per cent stake in NuTaste.

Muthoot Capital Services has forayed into the insurance business after initiating registration as a corporate agent with the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India.

Vishnu Prakash R Punglia: has informed the exchanges that it has been awarded contract by Public Works Department of Goa for construction of 15 MLD water treatment plant. The tender has a total contract value of ₹67.8 crore.