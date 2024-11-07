Bharti Airtel’s promoter Bharti Telecom has purchased around 1.2 per cent shares of the company from the Bharti family’s investment firm Indian Continent Investment Ltd, a regulatory filing said on Wednesday. The filing did not disclose the monetary value of the transaction. However, the stake is estimated to be valued at ₹11,680 crore based on Bharti Airtel’s share closing price of ₹1,598.75 apiece at the BSE.

Kalpataru Projects International on Wednesday said its board has approved a proposal to raise up to ₹200 crore through the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis.

The Hyderabad-based Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) Hospitals has announced its expansion in Kerala, with plans to develop new medical facilities and acquire 3,000 beds over the next five years. .KIMS Hospital currently has a presence in the Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka, with over 16 hospitals and 5,000-plus beds.

The Indian Gas Exchange (IGX) traded 8 million MMBtu of gas volume in October, nearly triple as compared to the previous month, the exchange said in a statement. Decreased administered gas allocations to the city gas sector and high global LNG prices contributed to increased trade volumes, it said. Indian Gas Exchange (IGX) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of IEX

Wockhardt launched Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) issue on November 6. The floor price for the issue has been set at ₹1,162.25 per share.

Polycab India has emerged as the lowest bidder for a contract worth ₹1,549.66 crore from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL). The contract involves “Development (Creation, Upgradation and Operation & Maintenance) of Middle mile network of Bharat Net on Design Build Operate and Maintain (DBOM) Model” for package 7 (Bihar).

Innova Captab has received a drug manufacturing licence for its upcoming facility in Jammu, from the Government Of Jammu And Kashmir, Department Of Health And Medical Education, Drug Control Organisation, Jammu.

Sterling Tools has signed a technical collaboration agreement with Kunshan GLVAC Yuantong New Energy Technology, a wholly-owned subsidiary of China’s Kunshan Guoli Electronic Technology. The collaboration is for manufacturing advanced high-voltage direct current (HVDC) contactors and relays in India through Sterling Tech-Mobility Ltd, wholly-owned subsidiary of Sterling Tools Ltd.

Results Calendar: Mahindra & Mahindra, Trent, Cummins India, Lupin, RNVL, Indian Hotels, NHPC, Linde India, Abbott India, SAIL, Page Industries, Astral, Escorts, Cochin Shipyard, Aditya Birla Fashion, Emami, Emcure Pharma, Shyam Metalics, Alembic Pharma, Gujarat State Petronet, Ircon, NCC, Akzo Nobel, GE Shipping, Clean Science & Technology, GR Infraprojects, Caplin Point, Sanofi, Aavas Financiers, RHI Magneita, MMTC, Eureka Forbes, Happy Forgings, Va Tech Wabag, Bajaj Electricals, Vijaya Diagnostic, ITD Cementation, Insolation Energy, Indo Count, Indigo Paints, Gujarat Alkalies, GMM Pfaudler, AGI Greenpac, Rolex Rings, Prince Pipes, Hawkins, RPG Life Sciences, Subros, India Glycols, Goldiam International, Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys, Navneet Education, Baazar Style, NRB Bearings, Disa India, AK Capital, Nile, Emami Paper, Mold Tek Technologies, Amba Enterprise.