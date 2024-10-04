Leading stock exchange the BSE on Thursday announced the discontinuation of weekly index derivatives contracts on Sensex 50 and Bankex, following a new directive from markets regulator SEBI. In its circular, BSE said weekly index derivatives contracts on the Sensex 50 will be discontinued from November 14 after the expiry of existing contracts. No new weekly contracts will be generated. In addition, weekly index derivatives contracts on Bankex will be discontinued from November 18 with no new contracts created after the current ones expire. Existing unexpired contracts will continue until their scheduled expiry dates.

Morgan Stanley and Citigroup have bought shares of HDFC Bank for over Rs 755 crore in open market. According to the block deal data available on the BSE, New York-headquartered financial services companies Morgan Stanley and Citigroup through their affiliates purchased 43.75 lakh shares of the Mumbai-based bank. The shares were picked up at an average price of Rs 1,726.2 apiece, taking the combined transaction value to Rs 755.29 crore. According to exchange data, BNP Paribas’ arm BNP Paribas Financial Markets divested the same number of shares through two separate block deals at Rs 1,726.2 apiece on the BSE

The board of directors of Reliance Power has approved a proposal to raise up to USD 500 million (about Rs 4,198 crore) through issuance bonds. The board also approved an Employee Stock Option Scheme (ESOS) for all employees of the company, the company said in a regulatory filing.

PTC India on Thursday said its shareholders have approved the resolution for a final dividend of Rs 7.80 per equity share for FY24.

Bank of Baroda has reported domestic deposits grew by 7.14% YoY to Rs 11.50 lakh crore, and advances rose by 12.51% to Rs 9.39 lakh crore. The bank said its global deposits saw a year-on-year (YoY) increase of 9.11%, to Rs 13.63 lakh crore and advances surged 11.60% to Rs 11.43 lakh crore.

Avenue Supermarts has reported a standalone revenue of Rs 14,050.32 crore for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, up from Rs 12,307.72 crore in the same period last year. As of September 30, 2024, the total number of stores stood at 377.

Bajaj Finance’s Assets under management (AUM) rose by 29% to Rs 3,73,900 crore in Q2 FY25, while new loans booked increased by 14% to 9.69 million. The deposits book saw a 21% rise to Rs 66,100 crore, while the net liquidity surplus stood at Rs 20,100 crore as of September 2024.

M&M Financial Services has estimated total disbursements at Rs 13,160 crore, reflecting a 1% year-on-year decline in Q2-FY25. Collection efficiency remained steady at 96%, unchanged from the same quarter last year. Stage-3 assets are estimated at 3.8% as of September 2024, down from 4.3% in September 2023, while Stage-2 assets rose to 6.4% from 5.7% in the same period. The company maintained a strong liquidity position with a liquidity chest exceeding Rs 8,500 crore..

The UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (UK MHRA) has issued a GMP compliance certificate for the manufacturing facility of Aarti Drugs’ subsidiary, Pinnacle Life Science, located in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh.

Purvah Green Power, a subsidiary of CESC, has signed a binding term sheet with Bhojraj Renewables Energy (BREPT) to secure connectivity approval and land acquisition, along with the necessary permits for a 300 MW wind project and a 150 MW solar project. Additionally, the subsidiary will acquire the entire shareholding of Bhojraj Renewables Energy from its shareholders for Rs 108.56 crore.

Shilpa Pharma Lifesciences, a subsidiary of Shilpa Medicare, has received a Certificate of Suitability (CEP) from the European Directorate for the Quality of Medicines & Healthcare (EDQM) for the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) Desmopressin. Desmopressin is utilized to reduce frequent urination and excessive thirst and is commonly prescribed for central diabetes insipidus and bedwetting.

