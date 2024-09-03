ICICI Bank on Monday clarified that it did not pay any salary to Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) chief Madhabi Puri Buch post her retirement from the bank on October 31, 2013. The clarification comes in the wake of allegations made by the Congress that Madhabi Puri Buch, the chairperson of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), continued to receive a salary from the bank while serving as a full-time member of the regulatory body. “ICICI Bank or its group companies have not paid any salary or granted any ESOPs (employee stock ownership plan) to Madhabi Puri Buch after her retirement, other than her retiral benefits. It may be noted that she had opted for superannuation with effect from October 31, 2013,” the lender said in an exchange filing. “During her employment with the ICICI Group, she received compensation in the form of salary, retiral benefits, bonus and ESOPs, in line with applicable policies,” the notice said.

The board of Adani Green Ltd has approved the execution of binding agreements, including a joint venture agreement, with Adani Renewable Energy Sixty Four Limited (ARE64L) and TotalEnergies Renewables Singapore Pte Limited (TotalEnergies). An arm of French multinational TotalEnergies is expected to make an approximate investment of $444 million to form a new joint venture company with Adani Green Energy.

According to media reports, Bessemer India will sell stake in Medi Assist Healthcare through block deal, with a deal size reported to be Rs 540.94 crore. Shares are being offered at a floor price of ₹570 a share, representing a 7.7% discount to Medi Assist’s most recent closing price, according to the reports.

Vedanta has announced its third interim dividend of Rs 20 per share for FY25. Earlier this year, the company had declared two interim dividends of Rs 11 and Rs 4 per share, respectively.

The board of Welspun Corp has approved an investment of approximately $100 million to enhance the high-frequency induction welding (HFIW) pipe manufacturing and coating capabilities of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Welspun Pipes Inc, in the US.

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) has approved the acquisition of 240 AL-31FP aero-engines for the Indian Air Force’s Su-30 MKI aircraft, according to the Ministry of Defence. The contract, valued at over Rs 26,000 crore, will be fulfilled by Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) under the Buy (Indian) category.

Lemon Tree Hotels has signed a new property, the Lemon Tree Hotel in Gir, Gujarat. The hotel will be managed by Carnation Hotels Private Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd., and is slated to open in the fiscal year 2030

The board of Matrimony.com will meet on September 5 to discuss a proposal for the buyback of the company’s equity shares.

Gensol Engineering, along with Matrix Gas & Renewables Ltd, has emerged as the lowest bidder for the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract to develop India’s first bio-hydrogen project for a leading power generation company in the country.

Indian Energy Exchange has informed the exchanges that its subsidiary, International Carbon Exchange (ICX), has signed an Issuer Agreement with the International Tracking Standard Foundation (I-TRACK Foundation of The Netherlands) and Evident EV (of the United Kingdom). This agreement authorises ICX to serve as a local issuer of International Renewable Energy Certificates (I-REC) in the Indian market.

PTC Industries Ltd. has raised ₹700 crore through institutional placement. In an exchange filing, the company said it has approved the allotment of 5.3 lakh equity shares to eligible institutional investors at the end of its board meet on Monday. PTC Industries has fixed ₹13,199.7 per share as the issue price for the QIP