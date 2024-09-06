Adani Enterprises on Thursday announced an early closure of Rs. 800 crore secured non-convertible debentures (NCD) issue. The company launched the issue on September 4 (Wednesday) with a base issue size of Rs. 400 crore and an option to retain over-subscription of another Rs. 400 crore, aggregating up to Rs. 800 crore.

The Union labour ministry has directed the Karnataka authorities to look into the delays in onboarding freshers by Infosys and take appropriate action under relevant labour laws, even though the tech giant has started sending joining dates to those awaiting appointment letters since 2022

KEC International has won new orders worth Rs 1,423 crore for the design, supply and installation of 380 kV transmission lines in Saudi Arabia.

Ashoka Buildcon’s subsidiary Viva Highways Ltd (VHL) has monetised land in Hinjewadi, Pune, for Rs 453 crore

The Ministry of Coal on Thursday issued allocation orders for three coal mines. Out of which, Machhakata has been allocated to NLC India.

Pidilite Industries has entered into an exclusive distribution agreement with CollTech Group. CollTech Group is a respected brand specialising in the manufacture and sale of high-performance adhesives and thermal management solutions.

Venus Pipes & Tubes said the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) searched the company’s registered and corporate office, concluding on September 5, 2024. The search was initiated in connection with the alleged evasion of customs duty on imported goods. While the full impact of the investigation is yet to be determined, the company has already deposited Rs 5 crore as a duty under protest.

Bengaluru-based real estate developer Brigade Enterprises Ltd has announced the closure of its institutional share sale after raising ₹1,500 crore. Its board has approved the allotment of 1.3 crore shares to eligible Qualified Institutional Buyers at an issue price of ₹1,150 a share. The company had launched this QIP on September 2. Among the allottees included ICICI Prudential MF, Kotak MF, Nippon MF, Franklin India MF, Smallcap World Fund, SBI MF, Axis MF and Goldman Sachs.

Liquor maker Allied Blenders and Distillers has partnered with Bollywood star Ranveer Singh to start a new business venture to offer a portfolio of premium brands. The board of Allied Blenders and Distillers Ltd (ABDL) has approved the formation of the new venture on Wednesday.

