Wipro has appointed Srinivas Pallia as its new Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, following the resignation of Thierry Delaporte from the end of business hours on May 31.

Embassy Group, the largest shareholder in Indiabulls Real Estate, has invested ₹1,160 crore through a preferential allotment of shares and warrants. Of this, 25 per cent is upfront and the balance will be invested over 18 months. The floor price of the issuance was ₹111.51 per share.

The board of Vodafone Idea (formerly Idea Cellular) has approved issuance of up to 139 crore equity shares at an issue price of ₹14.87 per share, aggregating to ₹2,075 crore to Oriana Investments Pte. Ltd. The debt-ridden company has also increasing the authorised share capital from the existing ₹75,000 crore to ₹1-lakh crore.

Titan Company has reported a year-on-year revenue growth of nearly 17 per cent in the quarter ended March 2024. Jewellery business revenue grew by 18 per cent from the year-ago period. Watches business grew 6 per cent even as eyecare business saw a decline of 1 per cent. Emerging business saw Taneira’s revenue grew by 37 per cent, while CaratLane’s business grew by 30 per cent.

FMCG firm Nestle India Ltd on Friday said its board has approved increasing royalty payment to its parent firm by 0.15 per cent annually for the next five years, thereby enhancing it to 5.25 per cent of net sales.

The board of JSW Energy has approved issuance of 10.3 crore equity shares to 97 qualified institutional buyers at an issue price of ₹485 a share. The buyers included GQG Partners, Nomura India, ADIA, BlackRock and Nomura. The company has raised ₹5,000 crore through the QIP.

Bandhan Bank said its MD and CEO Chandra Shekhar Ghosh will retire from his services upon completion of his tenure on July 9, 2024.

Voltas said it has registered the highest-ever sales for FY24. Air conditioner maker said it has recorded a 35 per cent sales growth to over two million units in FY24, becoming the first company in the domestic market to cross this mark.

Godrej Consumer Products said its organic business grew at high-single-digit. Indonesia business delivered double-digit volume growth and sales growth. Godrej Africa, the US, and West Asia organic businesses delivered double-digit constant currency sales growth. The company expects consolidated sales growth in mid-single digits. The underlying volume growth is expected to be in double-digit.

Punit Goenka, MD and CEO of Zee Entertainment Enterprises has proposed lean organisation structure to the board. The company has initiated the process of rationalisation of the workforce by 15 per cent.

Greaves Retail, the retail unit of Greaves Cotton Limited, has entered into a strategic technology transfer and supply agreement with Tsuyo Manufacturing Pvt. Ltd. (Tsuyo), an Indian company specialising in electric vehicle components. The agreement marks Greaves Cotton’s presence in the low-speed electric 3-wheeler (L3) vehicle segment.

Adani Green Energy will invest around ₹41,400 crore, or roughly $5 billion, in expanding the solar and wind power capacities at its flagship renewable energy (RE) park in Gujarat by 2026. The renewables arm of the mining-to-energy Adani Group is setting up the world’s largest RE plant with 30 GW of renewables capacity by 2030 near Khavda village in Kutch district.

Aurobindo Pharma has said one person died in an accident at the manufacturing facility of its wholly owned subsidiary in Andhra Pradesh. On Saturday, at around 11.30 p.m., an accident occurred near the Vacuum Tray Dryer area at Unit 6 of Apitoria Pharma Pvt Ltd in the Anakapalli district of Andhra Pradesh, the Hyderabad-based drug firm said in a regulatory filing. The unit continues its normal operations, Aurobindo Pharma further said.

Cochin Shipyard has signed a master syipyard repair agreement with the US Navy to repair US Naval Vessels under Military Sealift Command. The MSRA is a non-financial agreement and is effective from April 5, 2024.

Gland Pharma has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Eribulin Mesylate Injection, 0.5 mg/mL Single Dose Vial (Product). “The product is expected to be the first generic approval on the market, and the company expects to launch this product in the near term through its marketing partner. The product has US sales of approximately $92 million for twelve months ending in February 2024, according to IQVIA,” the company said in a statement.