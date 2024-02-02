Singaporean sovereign wealth fund Temasek Holdings on Thursday sold its entire 5.42 per cent stake in Policybazaar’s parent firm PB Fintech for ₹2,425 crore through open market transactions. Temasek Holdings’ wholly-owned subsidiary Claymore Investments (Mauritius) Pte Ltd sold the shares of PB Fintech in three tranches on the BSE. Meanwhile, US-based financial services company Capital Group, through its various affiliates, acquired the shares of PB Fintech in seven tranches.

The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has classified the inspection of Baddi (Himachal Pradesh) facility of Panacea Biotech’s subsidiary Panacea Biotec Pharma as Official Action Indicated.

The board of FSN E-Commerce (Nykaa) has approved the proposal of investment by Nessa International Holdings Limited, a subsidiary of the company into Nysaa Beauty LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Nessa International Holdings, for first investment of an amount up to $2.5 million, in one or more tranches.

Apollo Micro Systems has received the Letter of Acceptance (LOA) from Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) for an order worth ₹25.58 crore after successfully being declared as the Lowest Bidder (L1). Consequently, the total outstanding orders from IOCL amount to ₹41.03 crore, including the above LOA, all of which are scheduled for execution in the current financial year. The company has also emerged as the Lowest Bidder (L1) status and New Orders worth ₹2.29 crore from IG Mint and the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO).

Gokaldas Exports Limited has signed an agreement with Matrix Clothing Private Limited to acquire 100 per cent of the equity share capital of Matrix Design & Industries Private Limited for an enterprise value of ₹489 crore, out of which ₹247.5 crores is being paid by way of preferential allotment of shares of Gokaldas Exports through share swap.

Concord Biotech said that Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency (ANVISA) has conducted inspection of its Unit 1 (API facility), located at Trasad Road in Ahmedabad between January 29, 2024 and February 01, 2024. The said inspection has been completed successfully, without any adverse remarks, the company said.

Result Calendar: Alkylamine, Andhrapap, Arogranite, Bankindia, Bikaji, Birlacable, Centuryply, Centurytex, Cleducate, Dalmiasug, Delhivery, Devyani, Enginersin, Gael, Goodyear, Hil, Indiaglyco, Isgec, Jswinfra, Jublpharma, Indigo, Lichsgfin, Mahlife, Medplus, Metropolis, Mhril, Moil, Niitltd, Panamapet, Rategain, Signature, Sundrmfast, Tatamotors, Titagarh, Torntpharm, Ttkhltcare, Ujjivan, Upl And Whirlpool