Leading stock exchanges BSE and NSE on Friday revised their transaction fees for cash and futures and options trades after markets regulator Sebi mandated a uniform flat fee structure for all members of market infrastructure institutions. The revised rates will be applicable from October 1, the exchanges said in separate circulars. BSE has revised the transaction fees for Sensex and Bankex options contracts in the equity derivatives segment to Rs 3,250 per crore of premium turnover However, the transaction charges for other contracts in the equity derivatives segment remain unchanged.

Zomato said its co-founder and Chief People Officer Akriti Chopra has resigned to pursue other interests. Designated as senior management personnel, Chopra has tendered her resignation, with effect from September 27, 2024, Zomato said in a regulatory filing. She has been with the company for 13 years and played a key role in setting up and scaling Zomato’s legal and finance teams in her previous role as CFO.

The Calcutta High Court has upheld a Rs 780 crore arbitration award in favour of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd in a dispute with West Bengal-based Damodar Valley Corporation, the Anil Ambani group firm said in a stock exchange filing. More than a decade back, Reliance Infrastructure had won a contract to set up a 1,200 MW thermal power plant in Purulia in West Bengal for Rs 3,750 crore.

April Moon Retail, a joint venture of Adani Airport Holdings, has signed a Share Purchase Agreement to acquire a 74 per cent stake in Cococart Ventures (CVPL) for Rs 200 crore. The agreement involves CVPL’s existing shareholders, Karan Ahuja and Arjun Ahuja. Adani Airport Holdings is a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises.

Adani Electricity Mumbai, subsidiary of Adani Energy Solutions, has signed a Business Transfer Agreement with its subsidiary, North Maharashtra Power, to transfer the Adani Dahanu Thermal Power Station.

State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) has raised Rs 5,000 crore through an issue of equity shares to qualified institutional players. The bank allocated about 48.19 crore shares at Rs 103.75 per share, PNB said. The bank’s QIP issue was open for subscription from September 23 to 26, 2024, it said.

Apollo Healthco has approved the allotment of Rs 2,475 crore worth of compulsorily convertible non-cumulative participating preference shares (CCPS – Class A and B) with a face value of Rs 100 per share to Rasmeli, an affiliate of Advent, in exchange for a 16.9 per cent stake. Following the allotment, Apollo Hospitals’ ownership in its subsidiary, Apollo Healthco, will decrease from 94.91 per cent to 78.879 per cent.

Angel One on Friday settled an alleged front-running case with capital markets regulator SEBI by paying Rs 21.64 lakh towards settlement charges. The settlement order came after Angel One had filed a settlement application on May 15, 2024, proposing to settle the instant proceeding “without admitting or denying the findings of fact and conclusions of law”.

Lenders of Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd, going through insolvency resolution, have approved the bid from a consortium of Space Mantra and Sandeep Gupta & Shalini Gupta. The Committee of Creditors (CoC) of Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd (FLFL) has voted in favour of the resolution plan submitted by the consortium, according to a regulatory filing from the company.

Lupin said the US health regulator has issued six observations after inspecting its Madhya Pradesh-based manufacturing facility. The US Food and Drug Administration inspected the company’s Pithampur Unit-1 API and finished product manufacturing facility from September 16 to 27. Meanwhile, the USFDA has also issued four observations after inspecting its Bengaluru-based API (active pharmaceutical ingredient) facility after conductinh a surveillance inspection of the API facility (Site 2), located at Bengaluru from September 23- 27

Zydus Lifesciences has received approval from the US health regulator to produce generic prostate cancer treatment drug. The company has received approval to manufacture Enzalutamide capsules (40 mg), it said in a regulatory filing.

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has approved the incorporation of “BEL IAI AeroSystems Private Limited” as a joint venture between Bharat Electronics Ltd and Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd, effective September 25, 2024.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories has invested $620 million in preference shares of its subsidiary, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories SA, Switzerland. The subsidiary has allotted 6.2 million non-convertible preference shares, each with a nominal value of $100, to the parent company.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company has received an order from the Assistant Commissioner of Income Tax in Mumbai, demanding tax and interest totaling Rs 361.23 crore for the Assessment Year 2022-23. In response, the company plans to file an appeal against the order before the Commissioner (Appeals).

REC Ltd has raised $500 million through green dollar bonds to support various renewable energy projects. The 5-year note has a coupon rate of 4.75 per cent per annum to be paid semi-annually and the maturity date of September 27, 2029. This is the first US dollar bond issuance from an Indian public sector enterprise in 2024, REC said in a statement. The latest fund raise was part of USD 10 billion global medium-term programme of the company.

Shapoorji Pallonji and Company and Khurshed Yazdi Daruvala, promoters of Sterling And Wilson Renewable Energy, on Friday divested a 7.14 per cent stake in the company for Rs 1,040 crore via open market transactions. According to the bulk deal data available with the NSE, Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Pvt Ltd offloaded 1.35 crore shares, amounting to a 5.78 per cent stake in Sterling And Wilson Renewable Energy (SW Solar). In addition, Khurshed Yazdi Daruvala sold 31.50 lakh shares or 1.35 per cent holding in solar EPC solutions provider Sterling And Wilson Renewable Energy.

Welspun Enterprises has been declared the lowest (L1) bidder by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for a project valued at Rs 1,989.9 crore. The project involves the design and construction of an 8.48 km tertiary treated water conveyance tunnel from the Dharavi Wastewater Treatment Facility (WWTF) to the Ghatkopar WWTF, to be completed within 93 months.

The Centre lifted the ban on the export of non-basmati white rice on Friday with immediate effect, according to a notification. In July 2023, the government imposed the ban to ensure the domestic supply of rice and keep prices under control. Shares ofKohinoor Foods, KRBL and Chaman Lal Setia Exports will remain in focus.

NHPC has inked a joint venture agreement with APGENCO for implementation of pumped storage hydro power projects and other renewable energy projects in Andhra Pradesh. In first phase, two pumped storage projects (PSPs) - Yaganti (1000 MW) and Rajupalem (800 MW) - are considered for joint implementation. Subsequently, other projects shall be identified in next phase

Pidilite Industries has invested Rs 5 crore in Wify, a home improvement and maintenance services platform. This pre-series A funding round was led by Capria and Mount Judi Ventures, with participation from Blume Ventures. The investment was done through Pidilite Ventures, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Pidilite Industries,

Reliance Industries Limited and Disney have announced a strategic joint venture to combine some of India’s most compelling entertainment brands. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has approved the transfer of licenses for non-news and current affairs TV channels held by Viacom18 Media Private Ltd to Star India Private Ltd, subject to conditions set by the Competition Commission of India.

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has reduced its stake in Mahanagar Gas from 9.03% to 6.939% between September 12 and 26.

