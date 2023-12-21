Strides Pharma Science Ltd has informed the stock exchanges that its step-down subsidiary, Trinity Pharma Proprietary Ltd (Trinity), has availed of credit facility from Investec for Business, a division of Investec Bank Ltd, South Africa.

The company has availed of working capital facility of ₹31.5 lakh from Investec for Business, largely for manufacturing or trading Strides SA products.

According to a regulatory filing, Strides group has provided support in the form of corporate guarantee/ letter of support to facilitate the said borrowing of Trinity.

Strides Pharma stock rose by 3.19 per cent on the NSE, traded at ₹593.55 as of 11:35 am on Thursday.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit