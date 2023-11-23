Strides Pharma Science Limited’s shares were up by 0.67 per cent after the company announced that its subsidiary, Strides Pharma Global Pte. Limited, Singapore, has received approval from the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Sodium Sulphate, Potassium Sulphate, and Magnesium Sulphate Oral Solution 17.5g/3.13g/1.6g per 6 ounces, a generic version of the Suprep Bowel Prep Kit.

Also Read: Strides announces independent specialty pharma CDMO

Strides’ portfolio now encompasses both prescription and over-the-counter bowel preparation products. The market size for the approved product is estimated to be approximately US$143 million, according to IQVIA. Manufacturing of the newly approved product will take place at the company’s facility in Bengaluru.

Sodium Sulphate, Potassium Sulphate, and Magnesium Sulphate Oral Solution 17.5g/3.13g/1.6g per 6 ounces belong to a category of medicines prescribed for individuals undergoing a colon cleanse before a colonoscopy. The kit includes two 6-ounce bottles of the liquid and a mixing container.

The shares were up by 0.67 per cent to ₹489.70 at 10 am on the BSE.