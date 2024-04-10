Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd. announced the results of the interim analysis from the Proseek study, a global Phase 2 study in patients with early Parkinson’s Disease. The study compared two doses of Vodobatinib with placebo and enrolled a total of 513 patients from the US, Europe, and India.

The company informed, the interim analysis, based on data from 442 patients who completed 40 weeks of treatment in Part I of the study, did not meet the pre-specified primary endpoint of change in MDS-UPDRS Part III total score compared to placebo. As a result, SPARC has decided to close the ongoing PROSEEK study.

Anil Raghavan, CEO of SPARC, stated, “While the interim analysis results were not what we aspired for our patients, the findings from this study will significantly contribute towards expanding the understanding of the role of c-Abl kinase in alpha synucleinopathies. Our gratitude extends to all those who played a role in the PROSEEK study, particularly the patients and their caregivers, researchers, and our dedicated team that worked relentlessly on the study.”

The shares were down by 4.99 per cent to ₹431.10 at 10.41 am on the BSE.