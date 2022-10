Auto parts maker Sundaram-Clayton Ltd said it has sold 8.56 lakh shares held by it in TVS Training and Services Ltd (TVSTS), an associate company. As a result, its shareholding in TVSTS has reduced from 30.53 per cent to 21.07 per cent.

The total sum received by the company from the above transaction was ₹1.24 crore and the buyer was Malini Srinivasan, the company said in a communique to stock exchanges.