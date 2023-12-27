Suzlon Energy Ltd.’s shares were up by 0.41 per cent after the company clinched a new order for a 100.8 MW wind power project in Karnataka from a Nordic Energy Company’s Indian subsidiary. The project involves the installation of 32 wind turbine generators (WTGs) with a rated capacity of 3.15 MW each, featuring Suzlon’s largest turbine from the 3 MW series, the S144-140m.

In this repeat order, Suzlon will handle equipment supply, project supervision, and commissioning, with a subsequent provision of comprehensive operations and maintenance services post-commissioning.

Girish Tanti, Vice Chairman, Suzlon Group said, “A visionary policy environment, a robust domestic market and thriving local supply chain makes India an extremely lucrative renewable energy market for investors and utilities. The Suzlon 3 MW series is the next stage evolution of our proven technology, customized for the Indian wind regime and 3.15 MW is one of the largest wind turbines in the country today.”

Shares were up by 0.41 per cent to close at ₹37.05 on the NSE.