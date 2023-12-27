Suzlon Group secured a new order for the development of a 100.8 MW wind power project from Mahindra Susten Pvt Ltd, the clean-tech arm of the Mahindra Group. The project will see Suzlon supplying and installing 48 wind turbines, each with a rated capacity of 2.1 MW, in Maharashtra.

Suzlon’s S120–140m turbines with a Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) tower design have been selected for the project. The scope of the contract includes supply, installation, and commissioning of the turbines. Additionally, Suzlon will be responsible for post-commissioning operation and maintenance services for the project.

The electricity generated by the wind power project is intended to be supplied to Commercial and Industrial (C&I) customers in Maharashtra.

Girish Tanti, Vice-Chairman of Suzlon Group, expressed delight in partnering with Mahindra Susten for their inaugural wind energy project. He highlighted the significance of such collaborations in setting examples for corporate India to embrace renewable energy and contribute to national sustainability goals.

