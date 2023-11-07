Tata Communications and Singapore Airlines Ltd (SIA) have announced a multi-year agreement aimed at enhancing employee productivity and user experience through a transformation of the airline’s communications and collaboration tools.

The partnership builds on a long-standing association between SIA and Tata Communications. According to the company, this advancement enables SIA users to connect and collaborate on a global scale.

Amitabh Sarkar, vice-president and head of the Asia-Pacific and Japan enterprise, said, “We take great pride in our long-standing relationship with Singapore Airlines. As a global comm-tech player, we are privileged to be chosen as their partner in progress, as they emerge stronger than ever and strive to create new benchmarks in customer experiences.”

