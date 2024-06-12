June 12, 2024 10:32

A report by Motilal Oswal stated, “We expect Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) to maintain stable margins over FY24-26, despite facing rising cost pressures due to investments in demand generation, a normalizing product mix, and the ramp-up of electric vehicles (EVs), which are anticipated to be margin-dilutive. In India, the commercial vehicle (CV) and passenger vehicle (PV) businesses are experiencing a moderation in demand, leading us to project flat margins for the Indian operations during this forecast period. Although Tata Motors Limited showcased robust performance across its key segments in FY24, the aforementioned challenges could impact its future performance. The stock is currently trading at 17x and 14.6x FY25E and FY26E consolidated EPS, respectively, and at 5.9x and 4.9x EV/EBITDA. We reiterate a Neutral rating with an FY26E sum-of-the-parts (SOTP)-based target price (TP) of ₹955.”