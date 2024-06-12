Tata Motors Stock Price Today Live Updates: Find here all the updates related to Tata Motors share price and major stock-related updates.
- June 12, 2024 10:32
Tata Motors Live News: Motilal Oswal expects stable JLR margins amid cost pressures
A report by Motilal Oswal stated, “We expect Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) to maintain stable margins over FY24-26, despite facing rising cost pressures due to investments in demand generation, a normalizing product mix, and the ramp-up of electric vehicles (EVs), which are anticipated to be margin-dilutive. In India, the commercial vehicle (CV) and passenger vehicle (PV) businesses are experiencing a moderation in demand, leading us to project flat margins for the Indian operations during this forecast period. Although Tata Motors Limited showcased robust performance across its key segments in FY24, the aforementioned challenges could impact its future performance. The stock is currently trading at 17x and 14.6x FY25E and FY26E consolidated EPS, respectively, and at 5.9x and 4.9x EV/EBITDA. We reiterate a Neutral rating with an FY26E sum-of-the-parts (SOTP)-based target price (TP) of ₹955.”
- June 12, 2024 10:30
Tata Motors Live Updates: Tata Motors targets 1 million PV capacity, 20% market share
The company plans to increase its passenger vehicle (PV) capacity to around 1 million units by ramping up the Sanand plant-2 and aims to raise its market share in PVs to 20% by FY30 from the current 14%. This will be achieved by addressing 80% of the PV market, up from the current 52%, with new models like Curvv, Sierra, and Avinya, as well as a corresponding electric vehicle (EV) portfolio of 10 models. Tata Motors also aims to achieve 10% EBITDAM in PVs and become EBITDA neutral in EVs by FY26.
- June 12, 2024 10:28
Tata Motors Stock Price Live Today: Tata Motors aims for 4-5% CAGR in CV segment
Tata Motors, according to a report by ICICI Securities, is focusing on achieving a structurally profitable and sustainable growth path for its India business. During the Investor Day held on June 11, 2024, key takeaways included targeting a 4-5% TIV CAGR in commercial vehicles (CVs) over FY24-29, with an aim to improve market share, maintain EBITDAM above 10%, and achieve consistent free cash flow (FCF) generation.
- June 12, 2024 10:27
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors Ltd.’s shares were up by 1.22% to ₹995.15 on the NSE.
