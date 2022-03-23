TCS buyback subscribed 7.52 times

The ₹18, 000-crore share buyback offer of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) saw a robust response of 7.52 times on the last day of the issue on Wednesday.

According to data from the exchanges, about 30.12 crore shares were tendered through the buyback offer as against the target of 4 crore shares.

The buyback, which opened on March 9, is being done at ₹4,500 a share. Promoters Tata Sons and Tata Investment Corporation Ltd had said that they would participate in the buyback offer. Shares of TCS on Wednesday closed at ₹3,708.25 on the BSE.