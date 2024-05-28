Tata Consultancy Services has partnered with Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, to develop a quantum diamond microchip imager for precision examination of semiconductor chips to reduce failures and improve the energy efficiency of electronic devices.

The partnership focuses on creating a quantum imaging platform for non-destructive examination of chips. The project is aligned with the Government of India’s National Quantum Mission, which aims to position India as a global leader in quantum technology.

TCS said that , over the next two years, experts from the company will collaborate with Dr Kasturi Saha, Associate Professor in the Department of Electrical Engineering at IIT-Bombay, to develop the imaging platform at the PQuest Lab.

The platform is expected to aid quality control of semiconductor chips, enhancing the reliability, safety, and energy efficiency of electronic devices across industries, including communications, computing, healthcare, military systems, and transportation.

However, shares were down by 0.01 per cent to ₹3,846 at 2.20 pm on the BSE.