Nifty 50 July Futures (15,832)

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Tracking the bullish Asian markets, the Nifty 50 and the Sensex commenced the session with a gap-up open and continues to trend upwards. The Nikkei 225 is up by 0.5 per cent to 28,718 levels and Hang Seng index has surged 1.5 per cent to 27,950 levels in today’s session.
The Sensex has climbed 0.7 per cent and Nifty 50 has advanced 0.7 per cent so far. The market breadth of the Nifty 50 is biased towards advances.
On the other hand, the India VIX has fallen 2.8 per cent to 12.6 per cent indicating decrease in volatility. The Nifty mid and small-cap indices are showing mixed trends — the mid-cap index is marginally hovering in the negative territory while the small-cap index is up by 0.57 per cent.
Among the sectoral indices, buying interest is seen in the Nifty Financial Service and PVT Bank that have advanced 1.5 per cent and 1.34 per cent, respectively. Nifty FMCG, IT and media indices are down by 0.2-0.3 per cent.
The Nifty July month contract began the session with a gap-up open at 15,798. The contract recorded an intra-day low at 15,758 and resumed the uptrend. The contract breached the key resistance at 15,800 and trades above this level. The near-term stance stays positive as long as the contract trades above 15,760 levels.
Traders can buy the contract with a fixed stop-loss at 15,780 levels. A strong rally above 15,850 can take the contract higher to 15,880 and then to 15,900 levels. Supports below 15,760 are placed 15,730 and 15,710 levels.
Strategy: Buy the contract on dips with a stop-loss at 15,780 levels
Supports: 15,760 and 15,730
Resistances: 15,850 and 15,880
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Will Mansukh Mandaviya’s control over the health and chemicals and fertilizers ministries spell synergy or a ...
Companies spell out their policy wish list for green mobility to kick in
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
What do indices other than the Nifty and Sensex say about market direction? We take stock of the key levels to ...
Takeover of DHFL could impact the loan book quality and capital adequacy of combined entity
The Nifty 50 tests base at 15,635 and next is at 15,500. For Sensex, 52,000 is vital
Valuations do matter for investor returns even in new-age technology-driven companies
Rasheed Kidwai’s book on the Gwalior royal family is as much a palace chronicle as it is a companion volume to ...
A new interactive map of Maximum City plots the flora and fauna of the megapolis
A unique environmental drama, the recently released ‘Sherni’ is earning accolades from leading Indian ...
On this day in 2019, the last Volkswagen Beetle rolled off the line in Mexico. This quiz is all about iconic ...
Chemical- free, cruelty-free sustainable beauty labels are exploding as consumers get inscreasingly conscious
Time & TideTime and Tide wait for none. P&G’s fabric care brand Tide’s new ad campaign is on this ...
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
According to InMobi’s State of Programmatic Mobile Video Advertising in India report, there are 356 million ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...