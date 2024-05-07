Thomas Cook India announced the launch of video KYC for its retail foreign exchange customers for a safe digital transactions. The company said that the new initiative, ‘Ab Forex Ghar Baithe’, offers customers a paperless means to buy forex without stepping out of home.

It said the Aadhaar-based video KYC verification ensures doorstep delivery within two hours. Customers can complete the transaction online, including loading/topping up of prepaid forex cards, fund transfers, and foreign exchange transactions.

Deepesh Varma, Executive Vice President, Foreign Exchange, Thomas Cook (India) Limited, said, “Our video KYC coupled with paperless services was conceptualised to address the new-age Indian traveller’s increasing demand for digital solutions. This meaningful initiative hence empowers our customers with remote access, while ensuring secure and seamless services. So, ghar baithe forex indeed! Our accelerated digital-first strategy, combined with the personal touch of our forex experts, aims to provide a truly elevated customer experience.”

The shares were up by 1.38 per cent to ₹205.05 at 12.31 pm on the BSE.