One year from now, the market will begin factoring in the March 2026E consensus EPS, currently estimated at approximately ₹1,200 for the Nifty Index. We believe the Indian economy could post further upside surprises, leading to resilient earnings or even minor upgrades. Considering the peak in the interest rate cycle, a favourable commodity price environment, and India’s relative attractiveness, we expect the 12-month forward PE to remain around 19x for the Nifty Index. Consequently, we anticipate the market could deliver moderate returns of about high single-digit over the next twelve months, with returns concentrated primarily in the first half of CY 2024.