Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares were up by 2.78 per cent after the company entered a non-exclusive patent licensing agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals to commercialize Vonoprazan, a novel gastrointestinal drug, in India. Vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB), is used to treat acid-related disorders such as Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD). Torrent will market Vonoprazan under the trademark Kabvie.

The company said, GERD is prevalent in approximately 8.2% of the Indian population, with a higher prevalence of around 11.1% in urban areas, according to a 2019 study published in the Indian Journal of Gastroenterology. The Indian market for GERD treatments is valued at ₹8,064 crore, with an 8% CAGR over the last four years, based on AWACS MAT April 2024 data.

While current treatments like Pantoprazole (Proton Pump Inhibitors) are used for GERD, the availability of P-CABs like Kabvie will provide new and effective treatment options for the Indian population.

Aman Mehta, Director at Torrent Pharmaceuticals, said, “We are delighted to commercialize this novel treatment for Indian patients. I am confident that the launch of Kabvie will aid in reducing the disease burden of GERD and further strengthen our Gastrointestinal offerings, augmenting our position as a leading player within the Indian Pharmaceutical Market.”

The shares were up by 2.78 per cent to ₹2772 at 3.30 pm on the BSE.