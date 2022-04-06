Two investors exit Barbeque Nation

Over 15 per cent equity of Barbeque Nation Hospitality changed hands on Wednesday. According to bulk deal data, two investors — Pace Private Ltd and Tamara Private Ltd, who jointly hold a little over 15 per cent sold almost their entire stake between ₹1,153 and ₹1,173 a share.

Among the buyers include Nomura India Stock Mother Fund, Motilal Oswal MF, BNP Paribas Arbitrage, ICICI Prudential MF and Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Shares of Barbeque-Nation closed 5.43 per cent lower at ₹1,180.90 on the BSE.