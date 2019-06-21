Markets

Broker's call: Varroc Engineering (Buy)

| Updated on June 20, 2019 Published on June 21, 2019

Centrum Wealth

Varroc Engineering (Buy)

CMP: ₹450.4

Target: ₹611

Varroc Engineering is a global Tier 1 auto components supplier engaged in design, manufacture and supply of auto exterior lighting systems, plastic & polymer components, electrical-electronic components, and precision metallic components used in passenger cars, commercial vehicles, 2-wheelers, 3-wheelers, and off-highway vehicles (OHV) OEMs.

Valuation: Varroc, on the one hand, is working on growing organically by focussing on high growth markets for its global lighting business and increasing revenue share from its customers in India; on the other hand, it is pursuing strategic joint ventures and inorganic growth opportunities in order to drive future revenue growth. Going ahead, VAR has a clear roadmap to sustain growth which is 1) To focus on high growth markets for global lighting business; 2) Increase content per vehicle in India; 3) Invest in R&D & capitalise on future trends; 4) To look for inorganic growth expansion; and 5) To focus on operational efficiency. Currently, VAR trades around 9.6x P/E on FY21E basis, which is attractive given the healthy financials.

Risk factors: 1) Two-wheeler industry in India could come under pressure due to cost escalation led by change in regulations; 2) Continued weakness in China JV due to weak passenger car sales; 3) Overhang of promoter reducing stake to 75 per cent from current 85 per cent (by July 2021), as per SEBI minimum public shareholding norms.

Published on June 21, 2019
recommendation
Varroc Engineering Ltd
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor