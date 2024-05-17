Veerhealth Care Limited secured an export order worth $197,793 (approximately ₹165 Lakhs) from an institutional supplier in the United States. This order follows a preliminary sample order of oral care products.

Bhavin Shah, Managing Director of Veerhealth Care Limited, said, “I am delighted to share this milestone achievement with you. Securing a significant order from a US client not only boosts the company’s current standing but also enhances its reputation and visibility in the market. It’s a testament to the quality of our products or services. Building a strong relationship with this client could further lead to more opportunities and larger orders down the line. We remain committed to delivering excellence and expanding our global footprint in the healthcare and personal care sector.”

The company reported their products are manufactured in its facility in Vapi, Gujarat, which complies with international standards. In the fiscal year 2023, the company earned a total income of ₹14.51 crore, EBITDA of ₹1.74 crore, and PAT of ₹1.58 crore. The company aims to reach a revenue of ₹100 crore with a PAT of 10% in the next three to four years.

However, the shares were down by 1.19% to ₹20.84 at 12.11 pm on the BSE.