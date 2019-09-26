Vishwaraj Sugar plans ₹60-crore public float

Office buzz
Seasonal spurtIt’s not just sales that get a seasonal spurt during the festive season. The retail sector adds ...
Vishwaraj Sugar Industries will tap the equity market through an IPO to raise ₹60 crore through offer-for-sale and fresh equity issuance.
The issue, which will be open for subscription between next Monday and Friday, has a price band of ₹55-60 a share and the minimum quantity for subscription is 240 equity shares. The equity shares will be listed on the BSE and the NSE.
Of the one crore shares on offer, 40 farmers associated with the company will sell 66 lakh shares to raise ₹39.6 crore while the promoters will offload four lakh shares to mop up ₹2.4 crore.
Vishwaraj Sugar produced 10 lakh quintals of sugar last year and is carrying an inventory of 5 lakh quanitals. In a bid to reduce inventory, the company plans to divert some of the sugar cane juice for producing ethanol and rectified spirit during this crushing season, said Mukesh Kumar, Executive Director, Vishwaraj Sugar. While the company’s total income increased 15 per cent to ₹308 crore (₹269 crore) in the year ended March 2019, it logged a net loss of ₹18 crore against loss of ₹4 crore) due to high finance cost of ₹36 crore (₹21 crore).
Goblin India, a travel luggage company, plans to raise ₹15 crore through an SME IPO for setting up a manufacturing unit in Ahmedabad. The issue will be open for subscription between next Monday and Friday and listed on the BSE SME platform. The company logged a turnover of ₹68 crore (₹52 crore) last fiscal and net profit ₹3.44 crore (₹0.66 crore).
Seasonal spurtIt’s not just sales that get a seasonal spurt during the festive season. The retail sector adds ...
At ‘Adobe for All’ you get a glimpse of the magic that happens when everyone speaks up
Are there ways to minimise the pain of people in PSU banks?
As peers, are we all equal or are there unseen dynamics at play?
Side-pockets in debt funds allow bad bonds to be separated from good ones
Apartments in multi-storeyed buildings may not be really cost-effective for owners
Conservative investors can consider buying these bonds from the secondary market
The key benchmark indices gained sharply last week, breaking important hurdles
On World Alzheimer’s Day, a look at how caregivers cope with the loss of memory in their loved ones
A number of recent films headlined by B-Town stars reveals an awareness of mental health issues such as ...
Towns and cities are vying for the coveted Geographical Indication or GI tag for a range of items. They hope ...
The winner of two Michelin stars, Anupam Banerjee’s itchy feet and creative hands have helped him script a ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Will the festival season bring some cheer to brands battling slowdown blues? Although Onam and Ganesh ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...