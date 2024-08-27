Waterfield Financial and Investment Advisors, a SEBI-registered investment advisor, has launched Founders Circle, a platform to help entrepreneurs manage their wealth as they build their businesses.

Soumya Rajan, Founder and CEO of Waterfield Advisors, said ,“More than 65 percent of Ultra-High Networth individuals in India today are self-made entrepreneurs and founders. This wealth creation journey, enabled by an innovative and relentless pursuit of business excellence, demands a platform that addresses their unique financial challenges.

Augmenting our holistic advisory services for entrepreneurs, we have developed the Founders Circle as a reliable platform to help them manage their wealth with the same care they use to grow their businesses.“

Waterfield operates from five offices across the country and works with over 100 prominent families in India. It oversees financial assets exceeding $5 billion (excluding promoter holdings to these families).

Having worked with some of India’s most successful entrepreneurs, Waterfield Advisors recognised the challenges that appear throughout the founders’ lifecycle and the need for tailored financial advisory from pre- to post-liquidity.

Founders Circle’ is designed as a unique fee-based, no-conflict proposition that offers a suite of holistic wealth advisory solutions and exclusive networking opportunities to address these discerning challenges.

Sahil Grover, Head of Founders Circle, Waterfield Advisors, said, “The journey from seed to product market fit to scale demands a relentless growth mindset and a strong risk appetite. As your wealth creation journey witnesses exponential growth, new challenges arise that require a completely opposite mindset. Founders Circle is created to help entrepreneurs synergise hustle and patience efficiently.”

The Founders Circle is built on two pillars:

I. Financial Stewardship, offering strategic, high-touch services across the founders’ lifecycle:

• Pre-liquidity solutions such as assistance in pre-IPO planning, strategic solutions for personal and corporate structuring, and access to capital.

• Post-liquidity solutions include setting up a family office, listed, unlisted, offshore investment advisory, estate & succession planning, family governance, philanthropy & impact, and more.

II. Circle of Influence, offering exclusively curated events & experiences, forums for developing strategic investment solutions, knowledge sharing community, and building their thought leadership as an entrepreneur.