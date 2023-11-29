WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund on Wednesday announced the launch of their new fund offer (NFO) - ‘WhiteOak Capital Large & Mid Cap Fund’.

The NFO will be open from December 1 to December 15. WhiteOak Capital Large & Mid Cap Fund is an open-ended equity scheme investing in both large-cap and mid-cap stocks.

WhiteOak Capital Large & Mid Cap Fund will predominantly invest in large- and mid-cap stocks with an aim to create a factor diversified balanced portfolio with high active share created by focusing on bottom- up stock selection.

While falling under the wider ambit of Large & MidCap category of equity mutual funds as categorised by SEBI, the fund will aim to maintain a roughly equal allocation to large cap and midcap stocks operating between 40 and 60 per cent in each and at the outer side, it may opportunistically own few small cap stocks not exceeding 10 per cent under normal circumstances.

Speaking on the new fund offer, Aashish P Somaiyaa, CEO, WhiteOak Capital Asset Management Ltd, said, “Since mid-2022, at WhiteOak Capital AMC, our focus has been deliberately to launch back-to-back NFOs and get the entire product range out there especially in the major categories preferred by investors and advisors. The industry has become very meritocratic and hence it is imperative that instead of trying to push big NFO campaigns, we just put the products out there and they start building a track record and their portfolios, track record and NAVs are available for everyone to gauge our prowess”

Large & MidCap is an excellent category for growth oriented investors because it gets the best of both worlds, the stability of large caps akin to a marathon runner and the agility of mid cap akin to a sprinter, he added.

