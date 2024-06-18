Wipro Ltd and GBST have tied up to enhance administration services for superannuation, wealth, and pensions companies. The collaboration integrates GBST’s Composer wealth management SaaS platform with Wipro’s administration and contact centre services, aiming to streamline operations and reduce IT complexity for financial services firms.

Chris Smith, Chief Executive Officer - Australia and New Zealand, Wipro Ltd, said, “We are excited to collaborate with BST to drive innovation and transformation in the superannuation and wealth management space. Together, we will enable organisations to modernise their operations, leverage advanced technologies such as Generative AI (GenAI), and deliver superior outcomes for their members.”

The shares were up by 2.57 per cent at ₹489.60 at 10.40 am on the BSE.