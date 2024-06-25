June 25, 2024 14:58

“During Tuesday’s market session, Zomato stock witnessed around 1% surge in intraday and is currently trading at a market price of Rs. 201. Notably, the stock has delivered around 168.27% in 1 year, making it a lucrative bet for many. The company’s PE ratio stands at 488.12 against the average sector PE of 19.04, while its high PB ratio of 8.39 suggests that investors are willing to pay more than the book value of companies operating in this space. Then again, the sector has not offered any dividend yield and its ROE stands at -4.99 %, raising concerns about profitability. However, Zomato’s revenue is derived from various product categories, with delivery revenue contributing the largest share at 48.26% and the remainder from hyperpure, quick commerce segment, dine-out options, and others.

As per my technical analysis, Zomato was trading with an RSI of 64 on the daily, 70 on the weekly, and 73 on the monthly timeframe, suggesting a potential correction on the higher frames. It was also trading nearly 3% away from its record high and could continue its pullback move. This could present the market with new buying opportunities. So, those interested may consider the buying range of Rs. 192-194 for a target price of Rs. 203-215. They may hold this stock for 7-20 days while closely sticking to a stop loss of Rs. 188 to minimize loss.” Suggested VLA Ambala, SEBI Registered Research Analyst and Co-Founder of Stock Market Today