Zomato tumbles over 14% as share lock-in period comes to end

Shares of food delivery company Zomato plunged 14.3 per cent to a record low on Monday, as a one-year lock-in period for promoters, employees and other investors came to an end following a 2021 listing.
Zomato made a stellar debut on July 23, 2021 in the Mumbai market, but its shares have lost more than 60 per cent of their value since then.
Published on
July 25, 2022
