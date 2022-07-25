hamburger

Markets

Zomato tumbles over 14% as share lock-in period comes to end

Reuters | Bengaluru, July 25 | Updated on: Jul 25, 2022

The shares have lost more than 60 per cent of their value since listing on July 23, 2021

Shares of food delivery company Zomato plunged 14.3 per cent to a record low on Monday, as a one-year lock-in period for promoters, employees and other investors came to an end following a 2021 listing.

Zomato made a stellar debut on July 23, 2021 in the Mumbai market, but its shares have lost more than 60 per cent of their value since then.

Published on July 25, 2022
Zomato
stocks and shares
e-commerce and e-business
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you